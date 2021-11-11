ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tornado warning, hail, snow and a small earthquake: Washington state had a wild Tuesday

ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe morning started off with high winds and sun....

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Could Hit The United States Next Week

Forecasters are concerned about a major storm that could strike New York and several cities along the east coast next week, potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel plans for millions of Americans. "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," said Jon Porter, AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist.
hoiabc.com

Remembering the Washington Tornado eight years later

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a moment in time that you will likely always remember where you were and what you were doing when the storm hit, even if you weren’t in the path of it. The tornado that moved through Washington that day only took a...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Matt Lillywhite

New York City Residents Should Prepare For Another Nor'easter

"Approximately 20 to 40 Nor’easters occur in the northeastern United States every year, with at least two considered severe," per the state government of New Jersey. The Nor'easter season typically runs from September to April. So, based on the fact that we've only had one Nor'easter so far this season, several more are statistically going to hit the United States this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Significant’ storm next week threatens Thanksgiving travel

A “significant storm” and “strong cold front” could hit the US Northeast and Midwest next week — potentially wreaking havoc on Thanksgiving travel plans, forecasters warn. The large-scale weather pattern is expected to start over the weekend and extend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service’s prediction...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Tornado Warning#Seattle#Extreme Weather
ourcommunitynow.com

US Northwest, Canada devastated by flood, 1 death reported

Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flooding devastating and said on Facebook Tuesday that an estimated 75% of the homes there had water damage. Hundreds of people were evacuated The soaking reminded people of western Washington’s record,
SUMAS, WA
ourcommunitynow.com

At least 1 dead from mudslides in Canada after heavy rains

The body of a woman was recovered from one of the mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall in the Pacific coast Canadian province of British Columbia, authorities said Tuesday. Police said search and rescue personnel were continuing to look for other possible victims from Monday's slides.
ENVIRONMENT
ourcommunitynow.com

Canada floods: One person dead, rail links cut to Vancouver port

Floods and landslides that have killed at least one person have cut all rail access to Canada’s largest port in the city of Vancouver, a spokesperson for the port said on Tuesday. Two days of torrential rain across the Pacific province of British Columbia touched off major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway,
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy