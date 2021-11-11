Tornado warning, hail, snow and a small earthquake: Washington state had a wild Tuesday

Forecasters are concerned about a major storm that could strike New York and several cities along the east coast next week, potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel plans for millions of Americans. "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," said Jon Porter, AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist.
Holiday travel was reduced by the pandemic last year, but this time round it’s expected to look more like business as usual — with crowded airports and train stations and interstates turned into either parking lots or unofficial road races. And while the weather might not stop the masses from...
Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flood damage there devastating. Officials said on Facebook The soaking reminded people of western Washington’s record,
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a moment in time that you will likely always remember where you were and what you were doing when the storm hit, even if you weren’t in the path of it. The tornado that moved through Washington that day only took a...
"Approximately 20 to 40 Nor’easters occur in the northeastern United States every year, with at least two considered severe," per the state government of New Jersey. The Nor'easter season typically runs from September to April. So, based on the fact that we've only had one Nor'easter so far this season, several more are statistically going to hit the United States this winter.
A “significant storm” and “strong cold front” could hit the US Northeast and Midwest next week — potentially wreaking havoc on Thanksgiving travel plans, forecasters warn. The large-scale weather pattern is expected to start over the weekend and extend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service’s prediction...
The storm that battered Western Washington over the last several days has moved on, but its effects are still being felt. “As the sun sets over North America this Tuesday afternoon, the storm that moved through Western Washington on Monday is now over south central Canada,
Over 1 foot of rain has pummeled the Pacific Northwest in five days, bringing rivers into major flood stages and flooding roads and neighborhoods. In Whatcom County, Washington, in the northwest part of the state along the Canadian border,
The body of a woman was recovered from one of the mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall in the Pacific coast Canadian province of British Columbia, authorities said Tuesday. Police said search and rescue personnel were continuing to look for other possible victims from Monday's slides.
Floods and landslides that have killed at least one person have cut all rail access to Canada’s largest port in the city of Vancouver, a spokesperson for the port said on Tuesday. Two days of torrential rain across the Pacific province of British Columbia touched off major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway,
