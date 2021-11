Evergrande paid interest on “at least two out of three bonds, in dollars”. The Bloomberg agency writes it citing sources close to the operation. Today the grace period of 30 days for the non-payment of the coupons in question expires, which amount to a total of 148 million dollars (129 million euros). Evergrande has total debts of 305 billion e in 2022 the group is expected to redeem dollar bonds for 7.4 billion. The stock closed its last trading session up 3% after reports that Beijing could make it easier for real estate companies in the country to issue bonds.

