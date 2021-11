Manchester United star Paul Pogba is demanding to be paid more than Cristiano Ronaldo in order to extend his contract, according to reports. Frenchman Pogba has been unsure as to whether to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, with his current one ending next summer. Now, reports suggest that he might ask to become the club's highest earner in order to stay.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO