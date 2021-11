Over the last year, Among Us fans have imagined all kinds of fun Crewmate crossovers, but InnerSloth has never offered any kind of official in-game partnerships. That will change later this week, when players get the chance to use the Arcane Cosmicube to add champion cosmetics based on League of Legends! So far, the developer has revealed two of these skins: Heimerdinger and Enforcer. However, it has been confirmed that there will be more. At this time, it's unclear how much the Cosmicube will cost, but the content will be added on November 12th, so fans won't have to wait long to find out!

