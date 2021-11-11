ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

IT Training and Employment Programs

By Julio Fernandez
cisco.com
 7 days ago

Thursday Nov. 11, join DuAn Lightfoot @labeveryday for a live conversation...

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

CDL program partnership with LSCPA paying off with new job employment

During a monthly report to the Port Arthur Economical Development Corporation board this week, Workforce Development Manager RaNoda McClain-Lee said half of the students in the department’s CDL program obtained employment. The organization is partnering with Lamar State College Port Arthur to help locals find employment in a number of...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
wfxrtv.com

US Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Services prepares veterans for the job market

Readjusting to the civilian job market can be difficult for many veterans. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Services (VETS) helps prepare veterans and military spouses for their future after they retire from the service. Director for the U.S. Department of Labor VETS in Virginia, Patrick Hecker discusses the services provided and the opportunities available for veterans and military spouses looking to learn new skills and launch new careers.
MILITARY
WKBW-TV

Landscape maintenance technician training program

Stephanie Crockatt and Gina Burkhardt join Emily to talk about the BCAT program. BCAT stands for Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology. They have a great collaboration with Olmsted Parks. Stephanie Crockatt, Buffalo Olmsted parks Conservancy executive director says it’s been very helpful to their staff to have pretrained individuals...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Twitter Spaces
waer.org

New Job Training Programs Aim To Put Syracuse Residents Directly To Work For Employers Looking To Fill Hundreds Of High-Tech Jobs

There are new opportunities available for Syracuse residents looking to advance their careers in the technical and manufacturing fields. The city and its educational and business partners have opened up two workforce training programs with the goal of filling jobs right away. One of them is for Electrical Mechanical Technicians, who will combine software and mechanical skills to maintain large industrial equipment. CenterState CEO Vice president Dominic Robinson says there are more than 250 job openings in the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
yolocounty.org

Yolo County Offers Job Seekers Training and Job Search Assistance via New Virtual Employment Center

(Woodland, CA) – YoloWorks! launched today a virtual career center platform that allows Yolo County residents to connect with Employment Specialists and Case Managers to receive career and vocational training services virtually. The Virtual Employment Center - one of the first of its kind - connects Yolo County jobseekers to career services on an innovative, data-driven, and easy to navigate online platform developed on Google Cloud.
YOLO, CA
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Veterans recruitment, employment program honors UT-Battelle

The managing contractor of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, UT-Battelle, has received a gold medallion award from the Department of Labor’s Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans, or HIRE Vets, program. “Military veterans are an important part of the ORNL workforce, and we appreciate...
OAK RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cisco
wbrz.com

Acadian Ambulance fights EMT shortage with accelerated training program

BATON ROUGE - It's been a difficult year for first responders, yet they continue to provide life-saving care during a pandemic and now grapple with a labor shortage within their industry. "We need people quickly. It's not just us, it's everybody," said Justin Cox, with Acadian Ambulance Operations. That's why...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX59

Indianapolis apprenticeship program helping connect high schoolers with local employers

INDIANAPOLIS — As employers nationwide look for ways to fix the talent pipeline, an Indianapolis organization is looking to our high school population to develop the next generation of employees. In May, EmployIndy hosted a signing day for 26 Central Indiana high school sophomores for its Modern Apprenticeship Program. This program connected the students with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wvua23.com

West Alabama Works training educators on what employers need

West Alabama Works is ensuring local educators understand what the area’s employers are looking for when they hire new employees so student training can better match employers’ expectations. The first session happened Nov. 15 and included area principals, superintendents and other key education leaders around West Alabama. Educators toured the...
ALABAMA STATE
youthtoday.org

Vehicle restoration/preservation youth education and training program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Youth Development, Career/Job Training, Education, Mentoring Dea. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
ADVOCACY
travelweekly.com

American Marketing Group introduces training program for new travel advisors

As business ramps up and travel agencies hire again, members of Travelsavers and the Network of Entrepreneurs Selling Travel (NEST) will be able to provide a training program for travel advisors who are new to the industry. Parent company American Marketing Group has launched the KORE program in partnership with...
TRAVEL
The Tribune

National Apprenticeship Week shows program benefits to apprentices, employers in Weld County

The Board of County Commissioners declared Nov. 15- 21 as National Apprenticeship Week in Weld County. The week-long celebration is a chance to show support for apprenticeships that prepare a workforce while meeting the needs of employers, according to a news release from the county. The needs of employers are crucial, according to Perry Buck, Commissioner Coordinator for the Department of Human Services.
WELD COUNTY, CO
TheConversationAU

Bridging programs transform students' lives – they even go on to outperform others at uni

“I remember how hard the words hit me – ‘you’re not smart enough’.” Dylan, a proud Bundjalung man in his 30s from northern New South Wales with South Sea Island heritage, shared with us what high school staff had told him during year 12. “My childhood dream was crushed. My grades were terrible and my future was not looking bright. I hit rock bottom with no university acceptance, no career trajectory and no plan. I entered the workforce and bounced around.” Years later, Dylan is publishing research on coral reefs while completing a PhD, thanks to completing the Preparing for Success...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy