IT Training and Employment Programs

There are new opportunities available for Syracuse residents looking to advance their careers in the technical and manufacturing fields. The city and its educational and business partners have opened up two workforce training programs with the goal of filling jobs right away. One of them is for Electrical Mechanical Technicians, who will combine software and mechanical skills to maintain large industrial equipment. CenterState CEO Vice president Dominic Robinson says there are more than 250 job openings in the field.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO