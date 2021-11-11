Jalen Green gets T’d up for taunting Cade Cunningham, who ignores him [Video]

Cade Cunningham was the consensus No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft leading up to the event and the Detroit Pistons did the only responsible thing and put their future in those hands. They are searching for Grant Hill 2.0 and the NBA, until we observe otherwise, requires a dominant wing player to compete in the most important games. Both Evan Mobley in Cleveland and Jalen Green in Houston got the Well Actually treatment proclaiming them to the be best players available and each have gotten off to a more productive and inspiring starts than Cunningham.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO