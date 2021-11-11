ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jalen Green gets T’d up for taunting Cade Cunningham, who ignores him [Video]

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a battle of the No. 1 and 2 overall NBA Draft picks tonight in Houston, as Detroit’s Cade Cunningham faces Houston’s...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cade Cunningham really struggling early on

13.6 – Cunningham, 2021-22 13.6 – Jordan Poole, 2019-20 17.4 – Shawn Bradley, 1993-94 pic.twitter.com/kBGhqsWM0G – 9:01 AM. No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham off to a tough start: 3-22 FG, 0-14 3FG. Just gonna take time. He’s a good one. – 1:18 AM. Chad Ford @chadfordinsider. Another tough shooting...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jalen Green
The Big Lead

Cade Cunningham Put One on the Board

Cade Cunningham was the consensus No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft leading up to the event and the Detroit Pistons did the only responsible thing and put their future in those hands. They are searching for Grant Hill 2.0 and the NBA, until we observe otherwise, requires a dominant wing player to compete in the most important games. Both Evan Mobley in Cleveland and Jalen Green in Houston got the Well Actually treatment proclaiming them to the be best players available and each have gotten off to a more productive and inspiring starts than Cunningham.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Cade Cunningham, Pistons get last laugh vs. Rockets

Rockets guard Jalen Green soared high above the court, above the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, and announced his arrival, or at least his intentions, with a shout. Green had filled much of the first meeting of the first picks of the NBA draft with strong stats, fine highlights and one made-for-television slam. Cunningham and the Pistons took over the fourth quarter with cool efficiency the Rockets could not stop and did not match.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ rookie Evan Mobley gets best of No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons in 98-78 win

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cade Cunningham was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Evan Mobley went third. The youngsters who carry the hopes of two reclamation-project franchises -- Detroit and Cleveland -- will be inextricably linked. They’re now Central Division rivals, set to play four times every season. Even though they man different positions, comparisons are inevitable.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy