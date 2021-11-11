ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GBP/USD testing post BoE lows as Brexit, BoE risks weigh

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD bears are stepping up in droves as Brexit woes dig in. US CPI sent the greenback on a tear and the divergence between BoE and the Fed is taking its toll on GBP. Sterling is still reeling from the effects of the Bank of England's decision on 4 Nov to...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Early BoE tightening to provide the pound with a cushion – ING

Economists at ING think the cable can hold onto its 2021 gains unlike a market generally more pessimistic on the pound. What’s more, the Bank of England (BoE) is set to hike rates in December, underpinning GBP. Reports of sterling’s demise look exaggerated. “A common refrain now from GBP bears...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from one-week highs, up little below mid-1.3400s

GBP/USD shot to a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI print. Bulls struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour SMA amid persistent Brexit woes. Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and also collaborated to cap gains. The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains pressured towards 0.9250 amid cautious mood

Rising inflation concerns continue to stress the swissie traders. The cautious market mood aided the Swiss franc's safe-haven appeal, contributed to the drop. USD/CHF struggles around 0.9270, investors eye Swiss macro data. The USD/CHF pair is dropping towards 0.9250, moving further away from the last October 12 high of 0.9300...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to stay closer to 1.20 rather than to 1.25 in 2022 – ING

Economists at ING believe the bright outlook of the Canadian economy is set to fuel the Canadian dollar. They expect the USD/CAD pair to hover around 1.20 next year. “We expect oil to average $76/bll (Brent) in 2022, with a gradual return to surplus driving prices moderately lower. Such a gradual downtrend should not be enough to undermine the recovery in the Canadian oil and gas industry. Being a very open economy, Canada is also set to benefit from the further recovery in global trade. As 70% of Canada’s exports head to the US, long-CAD should continue to be a proxy trade for the strong US growth story.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Schnabel: Rise in inflation expectations is a welcome development

ECB Governing Council Member Isabel Schnabel said that the rise in inflation expectations is a welcome development on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The ECB is carefully monitoring German wage developments, she added, noting that union demands are relatively high but actual outcomes are likely to be much lower. Schnabel added...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD sinks to fresh cycle lows

AUD/USD extends losses despite a drift lower in the US dollar. RBA's uber dovishness finally kicks in and sends AUD off a cliff. AUD/USD has fallen to fresh cycle lows to meet daily structure in the 0.7260s, sliding from a high of 0.7305. The perfect storm came this week when a stronger US dollar coupled with a dovish Reserve Bank of Australia and hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve fermented.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

European gas jumps, while the euro and yen slump

Overview: The prospects that the 6.2% CPI will prompt the Fed to move quicker continue to underpin the dollar. The euro fell to about $1.1265, its lowest level since last September, and the Japanese yen slumped to a fresh four-year low. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index tumbled 1% yesterday, the largest decline since February. A more stable tone is evident in Europe, as the euro has recovered above $1.13, and the JP Morgan Index is paring yesterday's losses. The dollar is holding just below JPY115.00. Asia Pacific equities did not farewell. Only China and Taiwan markets, among the large regional markets, managed to rise. Europe's Stoxx 600 is edging higher for the sixth consecutive session. Recall it has fallen only one since October 27. US futures are narrowly mixed. The bond market is quiet, with the US 10-year hovering around 1.62%. European yields are a little softer. Gold slid below $1850 yesterday but has snapped back today to test the $1860 area. Crude oil is heavy, with the January WTI contract around $78.80, unable to resurface above $80 amid talk that the US and China may coordinate the release of strategic holdings. Gas prices are up another 7% in Europe today after surging 16% yesterday and 9% on Monday. Due to "unplanned maintenance," a Belarus pipeline to Poland has been shut down, which may last three days. Iron ore prices are giving back around half of yesterday's 1.2% gain, for the third loss in four sessions. Copper is off for a third session, losing after dropping 2.2% in the past two sessions.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CLP to push higher towards 875/900 – ING

Chile’s peso has suffered. Despite likely aggressive hikes from the local central bank, economists at ING expect USD/CLP to press 875/900 as copper turns lower. “Front and centre now is the first round of the presidential election to be held on 21 November. Most recent opinion polls point to the left-wing threat of Gabriel Boric fading and conservative candidate Jose Kast likely to win in a run-off on 19 December. That could provide a little more stability to the peso, as could any sign that Congress is blocking any further release of private pensions.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Canadian dollar flat ahead of CPI

The Canadian dollar is drifting ahead of the North American session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2559, unchanged on the day. Canada will release October inflation reports later in the day. As is the case in the US, inflation is accelerating and has become a headache for the Bank of Canada. In September, headline inflation hit 4.4% y/y, its highest level since 2003. The BoC has signalled that it may raise rates around mid-2022, but the markets have priced in a hike for March of next year. If the CPI release beats expectations, the BoC will be under pressure to bring forward its timeline for a hike, which would be bullish for the Canadian dollar.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The USD/INR pair made a gap up opening at 74.50 levels

The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.50 levels and traded in the range of 74.25-74.50 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.27 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.3753 levels. The pair erased its earlier gains because foreign banks and a large state-owned bank stepped in to sell dollars on behalf of overseas investments into Indian companies.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Patterns: IND.IDX/USD, USD/TRY

The India 50 index has revealed to have been trading in an ascending triangle pattern throughout November. On November 17, the index was testing the support line of the pattern. If the index declines below the trend line, it could look for support in the previous low-level zones near 17,800.00...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

EUR/NOK to move downward to 9.50 as the krone surfs a bright wave – ING

The Norwegian krone has already benefitted in the past few months from being a large energy exporter, but the positive implications for the Norwegian economy are likely there to stay. Therefore, analysts at ING expect the EUR/NOK to edge lower towards 9.50. Still a bright outlook for the krone. “We...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD cuts weekly losses, reclaims the 1.1300 figure as the greenback weakens

EUR/USD sellers, take a breather before resuming another leg-down in the pair. EUR/USD recovered amid greenback weakness across the board, blamed on lower US bond yields. ECB’s members reinforced the dovish monetary policy stance by the central bank. The euro trims some weekly losses in the day, gains 0.04%, trading...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Dollar buying continues

Currencies & metals get sold on Tuesday. China surpasses the U.S. as wealthiest nation. Good Day… And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! Our Blues played last night and lost their 4th game in a row. UGH! And my St. Louis U. Billikens Basketball team played last night and they found out that they are not ready for prime time... UGH! I had a long conversation yesterday, with a good friend, Dennis Miller… He sounded much better than the last time I talked to him, but he’s still not out of the woods… He’s itching to do a letter, and drafted one, and sent it to me to look over… That’s the best medicine as far as I’m concerned… Get back on the saddle and ride until you can’t ride any longer! Stan Whitmire greets me this morning with his version of the song: Merry Christmas, Darling…
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD continues to languish under 0.7300 as weak Aussie wage growth supports RBA dovishness

AUD/USD continues to languish below the 0.7300 level in wake of not as strong as hoped Australian wage price growth. Analysts said the data supports the RBA’s dovish stance. AUD/USD continues to struggle to reclaim a hold of the 0.7300 level, after the pair took a hit during Asia Pacific trade following not as strong as hoped for data on Australian wage price growth. The pair printed lows is the 0.7260s during the APac trade and then rejected an attempted move above 0.7300 shortly prior to the start of the European session. AUD/USD then fell back to the 0.7270s but has since recovered (again), though the pair has not been able to push back above 0.7300 just yet.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Market jitters emerge as inflation puts pressure on BoE

A 10-year high in UK inflation has put pressure on the BoE to act next month. Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles bring the potential for another phase of drawdowns through winter. US markets lose traction on rising inflation dampens sentiment. Bank of England under pressure to act as inflation rises once...
BUSINESS

