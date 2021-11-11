ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeSean Jackson feels he's right fit for reeling Raiders

By W.G. RAMIREZ - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Desean Jackson said the first time...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Raiders’ DeSean Jackson forgets to run to the end zone, immediately fumbles

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Make Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday. Raiders designated S Roderic Teamer to return from injured reserve. Raiders signed LB Patrick Onwuasor to their active roster. Raiders placed S Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve. Raiders signed DL P.J. Johnson to their practice squad. Here’s the...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders Mailbag: Red zone questions, DeSean Jackson and Malcolm Koonce

The Raiders look to get back on the right track this Sunday when they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 5-3 Raiders need a win to either keep pace with the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West chase or gain some breathing room from the rest of the Division. However, a loss puts the Chiefs back in the division hunt.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Bleacher Report

Raiders Rumors: DeSean Jackson's Financial Details in 1-Year LV Contract Revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing wide receiver DeSean Jackson to a $1 million contract for the rest of the 2021 season following his release by the Los Angeles Rams. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported details of the deal Tuesday:. Jackson was released after the Rams failed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Henderson#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs
OCRegister

Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy