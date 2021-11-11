Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s beloved NHL franchise is in talks to be acquired by the same group that owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox. KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan confirmed through sources Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group approached the Penguins about buying the team. FSG also owns Liverpool FC in the English Premier League, as well as a portion of Roush Racing in NASCAR circles. Penguins legend Mario Lemieux bought the team while he was still a player more than 20 years ago. The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups under his ownership, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. “I was surprised...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO