NHL

Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned...

www.thederrick.com

markerzone.com

ANAHEIM DUCKS PLACE GM BOB MURRAY ON LEAVE PENDING RESULTS OF INVESTIGATION

Another bombshell out of the world of hockey Tuesday after the Anaheim Ducks announced GM and Executive Vice-President Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave with an investigation taking place related to professional conduct. "We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After an...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks place GM Bob Murray on administrative leave

The Anaheim Ducks have placed general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation related to professional conduct. The team has released this statement:. We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent...
NHL
chatsports.com

Ducks enlist law firm to investigate GM Bob Murray

The Anaheim Ducks have enlisted help of a third party to investigate accusations of improper professional conduct against executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray. Murray has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely and assistant GM Jeff Solomon will step into his role on an interim basis as long...
NHL
#Anaheim Ducks#Gm#Alcohol Abuse#Ap
NBC Sports

Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave, accused of improper conduct

The Anaheim Ducks announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation following “accusations of improper professional conduct.”. In the interim, assistant GM Jeff Solomon will serve as Ducks GM. The team’s statement notes that Shephard Mullin will undergo the investigation regarding Bob Murray’s...
NHL
NESN

Ducks Suspend GM Bob Murray During Professional Conduct Investigation

The Anaheim Ducks have suspended their longtime general manager and executive vice president amid an investigation into his professional conduct. Bob Murray on Tuesday was placed on administrative leave by the club. A statement from the Ducks revealed that Jeff Solomon, hired in May as the team’s vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager, will take over for Murray in the interim.
NHL
Seattle Times

As Ducks prepare for Kraken, Anaheim GM Bob Murray resigns amid workplace-conduct investigation

The Kraken’s latest opponent comes to town Thursday reeling from the NHL’s latest scandal: The resignation Wednesday of longtime Anaheim Ducks vice president and general manager Bob Murray following allegations of workplace misconduct, reportedly involving verbal abuse of staffers. Murray, 66, had been placed on administrative leave Tuesday following a...
NHL
ClutchPoints

The distressing behavior of Ducks GM Bob Murray that led to NHL investigation

Just when the Anaheim Ducks are finding their groove, as evidenced by their current five-game undefeated streak, the team finds itself engulfed in an off-the-ice controversy involving Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. Murray resigned Wednesday, a day after he was put on administrative leave amid an investigation that’s apparently focused on a professional conduct issue.
NHL
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Murray out as NHL Ducks GM, to seek alcohol abuse help

Bob Murray has resigned as general manager of the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks and will enroll in an alcohol abuse treatment program, the club announced. The move revealed late Wednesday follows an investigation into his professional conduct after he was placed on administrative leave. “First and foremost, we apologize...
NHL
Derrick

Blackhawks hire Rob Cookson as assistant coach

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Rob Cookson as an assistant coach and promoted Marc Crawford to associate coach. The Blackhawks announced the moves before Wednesday night's game at Seattle. The 60-year-old Cookson also has worked on NHL staffs with Ottawa, Calgary and Philadelphia.
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins In ‘Active’ Negotiations To Be Acquired By Fenway Sports Group

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s beloved NHL franchise is in talks to be acquired by the same group that owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox. KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan confirmed through sources Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group approached the Penguins about buying the team. FSG also owns Liverpool FC in the English Premier League, as well as a portion of Roush Racing in NASCAR circles. Penguins legend Mario Lemieux bought the team while he was still a player more than 20 years ago. The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups under his ownership, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. “I was surprised...
NHL
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim Ducks GM resigns, plans to enroll in alcohol treatment program

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) — One day after being placed on administrative leave due to a "professional conduct" investigation, Anaheim Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray resigned his position Wednesday, saying he will enroll in an alcohol-treatment program. What You Need To Know. "I want to apologize to anyone adversely...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Ducks Place GM Bob Murray on Leave

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amidst "accusations of improper professional conduct. The team did not disclose the nature of the allegations. Assistant GM Jeff Solomon will take over as interim GM. In a statement, the Ducks said “We recently became...
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks EVP/GM Bob Murray placed on administrative leave amid investigation

The Anaheim Ducks are 6-4-3 heading into Tuesday's game against the 5-6-1 Vancouver Canucks but made headlines for a much different reason when they announced they've placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave "pending an ongoing investigation related to professional conduct." The Ducks added that...
NHL

