WATCH: Nylander goal against Flyers counts after initially being ruled a kick

By Mike Gould
theleafsnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander opened the scoring in the second period of his team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Swede tipped a pass from Jake Muzzin past Flyers goaltender Carter Hart...

NESN

Auston Matthews, William Nylander Leading Maple Leafs Against Bruins

Auston Matthews and William Nylander have been the best players for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. The center has been viewed as the best player for Toronto and is showing that his wrist injury won’t hold him back, totaling six points in eight games this season. Nylander has been...
NHL
NHL

Nylander gives Maple Leafs OT win against Lightning

TORONTO -- William Nylander scored a power-play goal at 2:43 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Nylander one-timed a pass from Auston Matthews from above the left face-off dot for his team-leading fifth goal of...
NHL
arcamax.com

William Nylander and Toronto Maple Leafs blow past Flyers, 3-0

PHILADELPHIA — Even down captain John Tavares, the Toronto Maple Leafs still boast offensive talent capable of giving the Flyers headaches. With Tavares out due to injury, two of the remaining three members of the Leafs’ Core Four — composed of Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner — stepped up for the team in their 3-0 win over the Flyers. Winger William Nylander tallied two of the team’s goals and Matthews earned assists on both of them. Ondrej Kase netted the Leafs’ third-period goal.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Nylander, Matthews combine for four points as the Maple Leafs shut out the Flyers

After coming off a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in their last home game on their five-game homestand, the Toronto Maple Leafs were on the road to take on a hot Philadelphia Flyers team who were 6-2-2 coming into tonight’s contest. Some game-time decisions were made with Toronto tonight that included John Tavares being deemed unable to play and Ondrej Kase being good to go tonight. With Tavares’ absence, Kirill Semyonov slotted in the lineup and made his NHL debut tonight on the fourth line with Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.
NHL
William Nylander
Jake Muzzin
John Tavares
Auston Matthews
Carter Hart
Broad Street Hockey

Leafs 3, Flyers 0: Flyers lose after Leafs turn it on late

The Flyers entered tonight’s match-up with the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to win two in a row for the first time this November following a strong all-around performance against the Washington Capitals in DC. The Leafs have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this year even when the process has not always resulted in wins and they brought that dynamic offense into Philly tonight, even with the game-time news that Toronto captain John Tavares would not be in the lineup.
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Nylander, Campbell lead Maple Leafs to 3-0 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were without injured captain John Tavares and won for the sixth time in seven games. Campbell got his sixth career shutout. Carter Hart finished with 30 saves for the Flyers.
NHL
Sacramento Bee

Nylander scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 3-0

William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were without injured captain...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

There’s some reason for optimism one month into the Leafs season

The season has now been going on for exactly a month and that’s given us a reason to be a bit reflective on what we’ve seen so far. Right now the Leafs are sitting in a relatively comfortable spot in the standings, things have gone fairly well after what we’ll understate as a rocky start, and now that people you want to see getting points are getting points, and the Leafs have established themselves as a team that wins more frequently than it loses, we’ve earned an optimism post on TLN. Criticizing the Leafs is easy, and honestly this site wouldn’t have grown to where it is today without the opportunity to criticize the Leafs, but that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy the things they do right as well.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: 3 stars from week five of the season (November 7-13)

After entering probably their toughest week of the early season last week, the Toronto Maple Leafs played some exceptional hockey against three top contenders in the NHL in the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Boston Bruins. Now I know it was a depleted Vegas team, but those are the games Toronto typically loses, so it was great to see them dominate that game and pick up an important two points on home ice.
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Letang’s OT goal pushes Pens past Flyers!

COVID takes four players and the head coach, but the Penguins get Kris Letang back. P.O. Joseph gets on the books for his NHL season debut as well. The Penguins get off to a fast start and strike just 16 seconds into the game. Mike Matheson throws the puck to the net from the wall that Brock McGinn is able to tip in front and through the five-hole of Carter Hart. Nifty play by McGinn to actually get a piece of the puck between his legs, and it flies to the top shelf.
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers
Toronto Maple Leafs
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Fall to Penguins on Letang’s Reviewed Goal in OT

The Penguins were making news before the game on Thursday night with who wasn't in the lineup. Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin were both on the COVID protocol list, and prior to the game, head coach Mike Sullivan joined them. But the Penguins did get one player back in the lineup from the COVID list, and he ultimately had the deciding goal.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leafs seek to scorch floundering Flames

The NHL schedule makers finally cut the Leafs a break. After years of the Leafs being put in a situation where they play a back-to-back against rested opponents, this weekend will see the Buds play against two opponents who are both on the second half of their own back-to-backs, with Calgary having played Montreal last night and Buffalo scheduled to play Edmonton tonight.
NHL
WGR550

Winless streak hits five as Sabres lose to Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres’ winless streak reached its fifth game on Monday night, as the blue and gold were defeated by the Washington Capitals by a final score of 5-3 at Capital One Arena. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Joseph Woll’s debut will provide the Leafs with an assessment opportunity

Perhaps it’s a little defeatist to go into a game prioritizing the learning experience over the chance of winning, but when it comes to a 23 year old goaltender who hasn’t been outstanding at the AHL level and hasn’t had a minute of NHL time, I think it’s okay to gear up for a Sheldon Keefe lesson game instead of a win.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs hopefuls for the World Juniors

With the hockey calendar creeping through November, the 2022 World Junior Championships are drawing closer. The annual holiday tournament provides a stage for the game’s brightest up and comers to put their skills on display and allows fans to get a sneak peek at some of their team’s top prospects.
NHL

