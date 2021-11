PARIS, France – Parisians and visitors to the French capital who cannot whip out a vaccine passport on demand are quickly turned away from most bars, cafes and restaurants. In the next few years, suppliers to Orange that fail to show compatibility with open RAN specifications may get similar treatment. A cheerleader for the new-fangled technology, the French operator has said its ambition, starting in 2025, is to buy only mobile network products that tick this box. As it lifts the curtain on a new open RAN integration center in Paris, that is about as much open RAN certainty as it can provide.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO