Every so often, Baldwin High School head football coach Jesse Hicks places last year’s region runner-up trophy somewhere in the fieldhouse where everyone can see it. The token serves as a reminder of what happened the night of Nov. 20, 2020 when the Braves faced the Perry Panthers on the road. With the game tied at 20-20 and less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Baldwin, due to a miscommunication, ran an uncalled and unsuccessful fake punt. Perry took over with a golden opportunity to score and take the Region 4-4A title. The Braves defense stood tall, forcing the Panthers to kick a field goal in the game’s waning seconds. What happened next continues to stick with Coach Hicks and his players.

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO