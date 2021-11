Talent: Kyle Sielaff (pxp) and Murray Jarman (color) Live Audio: Golden Griffin Broadcast Network; GoGriffs.com. Talent: Andy Helwig (pxp) The 118th season of Canisius men's basketball officially gets underway Tuesday night when the Golden Griffins travel to play at Miami in Coral Gabels, Fla. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m., and the contest will be broadcast live on ACCNX. The game between the Griffs and the Hurricanes will be the first in series history, and in fact, it will mark the first time Cansius and Miami have played in any sport that both schools currently sponsor.

