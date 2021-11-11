ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Practice & Injury Report: Ezekiel Elliott & Special-Teamers Rest

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 7 days ago

FRISCO - Wednesday was supposed to be a day for Michael Gallup to be a headliner, and as he has a chance to add to the 6-2 NFC East leader's depth at the skill position, maybe he still will be.

But here at the Star, the larger stories were about:

*The "Vets Rest Day'' list, some of the players nursing minor injuries, others just getting light work in a "load-management'' sort of manner.

And ...

*The Special-Teamers Sit-Out.

The rest group: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is nursing a sore knee and had limited practice reps. Also in the group of guys either dealing with minor ailments or simply managing wear and tear: Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and Zack Martin.

Tyron Smith is still working through rehab and did not practice on Wednesday. He is, however, "making progress" from ankle injury,'' McCarthy said. ("Tyron and the O-line change'' story is here.

Nevertheless, we continue to hear that Dallas, as of now, is planning to repeat last week's O-line alignment used in the loss to Denver, with Terence Steele at left tackle and La'el Collins at right tackle.

Meanwhile, missing from work were: punter Bryan Anger, long-snapper Jake McQuaide, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, cornerback C.J. Goodwin and running back Corey Clement. A couple of those guys have injuries. A couple have illnesses. But every one of them works with a focus on special-teams, so naturally, the fact that kicker Greg Zuerlein just got moved onto the Reserve/COVID list (with kicker Lirim Hajrullahu signed in his place) ...

With Gregory Out, What Tank Says About Cowboys Injury Comeback

The scramble is on for answers to replace Gregory, who is Dallas' top pass-rusher. Tank Lawrence has an idea.

10 hours ago

Rams OBJ vs. Cowboys Gallup: The Better WR?

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

11 hours ago

Cowboys BREAKING: Gregory Moved to IR

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory sustains a calf strain in practice on Wednesday, and it's a "multiple-week injury.''

12 hours ago

Well, let's call this all "precautionary'' for now.

The group Gallup is joining stars Cooper and CeeDee Lamb - though their numbers in combination with QB Dak Prescott last Sunday were something short of "starring.'' Additionally, Wilson has filled in admirably as Dallas' No. 3 wideout since Gallup sustained his calf injury in Week 1 against the Bucs, having since spent the entire season on injured reserve. Oh, and Noah Brown has contributed, as has Malik Turner, who once the Cowboys were down 30-0 against the Broncos, scored on a pair of late TD catches.

Gallup has another week left on his 21-day window but has essentially been practicing, in some capacity, for the last two weeks. He would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play, which means a roster move is likely coming.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill is also eligible for a return. Defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore are not yet ready to come off IR.

Gallup is in a contract year and when healthy has himself demonstrated "star quality,'' as in 2019 when he put up 1,107 yards on 66 catches.

Said Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore: "We'd be really, really excited to get back Michael. Obviously, huge aspirations for him as the season went on. ... We're excited to have him back. He's going to do some awesome things for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwXV6_0ct8g12n00

Comments / 0

CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys BREAKING: Bridgewater Broncos QB Backup OUT Due to COVID

The last time Dak Prescott and Teddy Bridgewater faced each other in a game, it wasn't too pretty. Bridgewater threw for a mere 193 yards as the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. But four drives that ended in field goals were enough to beat the Prescott's Cowboys, who only managed nine points. Given how the Cowboys offense has been with Prescott under center this season, that 12-9 result is probably not going to happen again this weekend.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb Injured in Dallas Cowboys Practice; How Serious?

FRISCO - Last Sunday night's 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings? Receiver CeeDee Lamb got through that outing just fine, even with his complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and then subjected to a dirty play. "He choked the f— out of...
NFL
