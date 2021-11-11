ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton’s ‘Starting Over’ Is 2021’s CMA Awards Song of the Year

By Tricia Despres
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Stapleton's song "Starting Over" was named Song of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). And as the Kentucky native stepped on stage to accept his award alongside fellow "Starting Over" songwriter Mike Henderson, one could tell that he was somewhat overwhelmed at the...

