Diogo Jota has hailed Liverpool's goalscoring power this season. It's 47 goals in 16 games for the team so far this season. Jota told the club's website: "It's the first time I've been involved in something like that. Even last season, we didn't have those kind of stats. I think we are playing outstanding up front. But as I said, in some games we've had clean sheets and in some games we've conceded, so we need to improve on that as a team to make sure we win the games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO