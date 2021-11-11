Joy Reid: Attacks on our democracy are happening state by state

Greg Gutfeld had harsh words a few CNN and MSNBC hosts and pundits for supposedly ignoring Republican Winsome Sears being elected lieutenant governor of Virginia. She is the first woman of color to win statewide office in Old Dominion. Democrats are looking for answers in light of losing Virginia’s governorship...
Republican Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears challenged MSNBC host Joy Reid to invite her on her show after the liberal pundit called Republicans "dangerous" following Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial win Tuesday night. "You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous," Reid said. "That this isn't a party...
MSNBC's Joy Reid called the issue of education a "code" for White parents who don't want their children to be taught about race during her coverage of the Virginia gubernatorial election Tuesday. Citing exit polling, Reid noted that while the coronavirus factored low on the issues most important to Virginia...
Winsome Sears — the first woman and first woman of color elected lieutenant governor of Virginia on Tuesday night — called out Joy Reid after watching the MSNBC host describe the GOP as “dangerous.”. “I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show — let’s see if she’s woman...
Joy Reid tore into Fox News and Tucker Carlson on Friday night and ripped the host for the second time in two days for his upcoming Fox Nation series on the January 6th Capitol attack. Carlson previewed the trailer for the series, which suggests that the attack was a “false flag” event. It also features a person claiming, “The left is hunting the right. Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”
Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
The Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial has illuminated details experts say are similar to other cases of armed men who are not members of professional law enforcement, taking violent action to purportedly uphold the law. Joy Reid outlines how in America, the vigilantism of predominantly White men has too often been upheld by the law. Nov. 12, 2021.
Under ordinary times, what we have seen from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker would seem outrageous, but I believe that we are numbed by the Republicans becoming a cult instead of a political party. First, let’s take Smucker’s vote against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress when Bannon refused to...
Democracy requires psychological maturity. America's culture is young, and can often seem childish, a bit too loud, self-centered, distractible, and cheerful. America losing its psychological maturity also loses the necessary psychological tools for keeping democracy functional. Scanning our politi-cultural landscape, one may notice several troubling phenomena in the media: Stories...
When you participate in your local community, you are participating in the Big Story of the Universe. We do our little thing in our corner of the world to make the world a little bit better. Recent experiences at Pritchard Park, Hominy Creek Greenway and Bent Creek brought responses that...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed Paul Gosar's violent anime fantasy video, which depicted him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and then turning a pair of knives on President Joe Biden, from the House floor on Wednesday, as the body censured the GOP congressman for posting this video. Rep. Nikema Williams joins Joy to discuss.Nov. 18, 2021.
“There is no bottom,” as conspiracy-based legislation has real life effects on American voters nationwide, with insurrectionists winning elections and local election officials being replaced by those who say they will overturn results. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins Ali Velshi to explain why we need to “start talking more about what’s happening behind the scenes,” and how the complete lack of accountability and consequences -- either legal or political -- is sending the wrong message to both voters and anyone who hopes to lead.Nov. 7, 2021.
A Brunswick-based senior college hosted Sen. Angus King on Friday for a virtual discussion on voting rights and the state of democracy. The class presentation with the independent senator comes shortly after a bill introduced in part by King — the Freedom to Vote Act — was blocked from proceeding to debate in a partisan senate vote. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, another piece of voting rights legislation King co-sponsored, was also blocked in the senate on Wednesday.
The Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial jury is currently deliberating as the Ahmaud Arbery case continues--cases that will determine if primarily White men can serve as judge, jury, and executioner, Joy Reid says.Nov. 17, 2021.
At yesterday's White House signing ceremony for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, President Joe Biden didn't just focus on the domestic investments that are poised to start reaching the public. The Democrat also focused on a larger context. "I'm going to be signing a law that is truly consequential...
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was knocked on Twitter on Tuesday for framing the concern over education as a "right-wing grievance." The "All In" host tweeted, "It's been interesting how much ‘education’ and schools as a focus of right-wing grievance has been consistent even as the particular grievance keeps shifting. A year ago it was going to be all about how schools were still closed! Then they opened and it was both masks and crt."
“We should be concerned about what it means in terms of the safety of members of Congress and the nature of the modern Republican Party. But what it means for the very health of our American democracy,” says Chris Hayes in the wake of Rep. Gosar’s censure over his violent AOC video. Nov. 18, 2021.
The liberal media spent Election Night referring to Glenn Youngkin’s messaging in Virginia as "dog whistle" racism, claiming critical race theory doesn’t exist and blaming GOP success on White supremacy, but critics from the right feel liberals need to accept that "the race card is dead" and find other ways to win elections.
