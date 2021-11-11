Joy Reid: Attacks on our democracy are happening state by state

“There is no bottom,” as conspiracy-based legislation has real life effects on American voters nationwide, with insurrectionists winning elections and local election officials being replaced by those who say they will overturn results. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins Ali Velshi to explain why we need to “start talking more about what’s happening behind the scenes,” and how the complete lack of accountability and consequences -- either legal or political -- is sending the wrong message to both voters and anyone who hopes to lead.Nov. 7, 2021.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO