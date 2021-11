Remembrance Day is only a few days away (November 11, to be exact) and right on cue, the royal family made major changes to their social media accounts. In recognition of the holiday, which honors members of the Armed Forces who have died in the line of duty (think of it as the U.K. equivalent of Memorial Day), Queen Elizabeth (@TheRoyalFamily), Prince Charles (@ClarenceHouse), Kate Middleton and Prince William (@DukeandDuchessofCambridge) have all updated their profile photos on their social media accounts this week.

U.K. ・ 8 DAYS AGO