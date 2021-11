The expectations are high. The New York Yankees can’t come up short this offseason given how many factors are aligning in their favor. They reset the luxury tax with cost-cutting moves last year. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be able to spend freely with a lot of money coming off the books after 2022. The Astros, who have owned the American League for five years, are expected to lose many key players.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO