Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond

By Celebretainment
Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill feels honored to be spoken about as a potential James Bond. The 38-year-old actor has revealed he'd love to speak to the producers of the iconic film franchise about replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked about the prospect of playing Bond, Henry - who is best known...

