ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond

By Celebretainment
Chanute Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill feels honored to be spoken about as a potential James Bond. The 38-year-old actor has revealed he'd love to speak to the producers of the iconic film franchise about replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked about the prospect of playing Bond, Henry - who is best known...

www.chanute.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Mark Strong Says Night Out With Daniel Craig Cost Him A James Bond Role

British actor Mark Strong says he blew his shot at becoming a villain in the James Bond movie franchise after a night out boozing with future 007 star Daniel Craig. Strong was “quite cocky” about the prospect of landing a part in a Bond film starring Craig’s 007 predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, he said in an interview published in the Oct. 23 edition of Radio Times.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Why Daniel Craig is One of the Best James Bonds’ We Ever Had

One of the most iconic secret agents of all time would have to be James Bond, or should I say, 007. The fictional character that was adapted from the bestselling novels of British author, Ian Fleming, has proved to become a solid fan favorite throughout the years. The film franchise has grown to become larger than life, and is now practically one of the highest grossing film franchises in cinematic history. It’s pretty insane to think that the franchise has not stopped coming up with new material since its big screen debut in the 1960’s. This translates to six different portrayals of the dapper and suave secret agent in the past decades. The most recent being the 25th film in the franchise, No Time to Die, which stars Daniel Craig (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) in his fifth and final outing as 007. Let’s just say the next actor to play the iconic role has some pretty big shoes to fill. Here are five reasons why Daniel Craig is one of the best James Bonds we have ever had:
CELEBRITIES
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Daniel Craig’s bittersweet goodbye in ‘No Time to Die’

Delayed by two years, the latest installment of the James Bond franchise “No Time to Die” has finally hit theaters. This highly anticipated film earned its place in cinematic history as it was Daniel Craig’s last time reprising his iconic role of James Bond. As always, Craig embodied the role...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Rock Puts Himself Forward as the Next James Bond

The search for the perfect actor to take over from Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond is no doubt underway following the release of No Time to Die, and now, an unexpected choice has emerged in the form of the action movie man-mountain that is Dwayne Johnson. The Rock, whose father portrayed a villain opposite Sean Connery in 1967's You Only Live Twice, was recently asked whether he would like to follow in his old man's footsteps, to which he asserted that yes, he would love to join the iconic franchise, but only if he can suit up as 007.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Henry Cavill
MovieWeb

Sean Connery Is the Best James Bond of All Time According to New Study

Is Sean Connery the greatest 007? For decades, this has been a subject of debate with James Bond fans, and while each actor has their fans, it's always been clear that Connery is among the most popular. There is now some data that backs that up as a new study crunches the numbers, from "the suits and watches to the movies and female admirers," to dub Connery as the ultimate 007.
CELEBRITIES
case.edu

“No Time to Die” delivers a fond farewell to Daniel Craig’s Bond

Secret agents. Devious villains. Dangerous women. Fast cars. Cool gadgets. Slick suits. Exotic locales. Bombastic setpieces. Thrilling escapes. Flashy title sequences. Vodka martinis, shaken not stirred. Bond, James Bond. The elements of the “James Bond” film franchise are easy to recognize and have become iconic elements of popular culture. Since...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Mission: Impossible 8 Could See Henry Cavill's Villain Resurrected

Mission: Impossible 8 director Christopher McQuarrie has hinted at a possible resurrection for Henry Cavill's Mission: Impossible - Fallout villain, August Walker AKA John Lark (and his glorious moustache), in the upcoming action movie sequel. Despite Cavill's burly CIA agent being seemingly very, very dead come the movie's end, McQuarrie has now stated that there is "no such thing as death" in the Mission: Impossible movies, leaving the door ajar for Walker to, well, walk back into the franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com

Daniel Craig on Lessons Learned From Bond, and That Shocking Ending to 'No Time to Die'

This article contains significant spoilers for No Time to Die. As No Time To Die continues its streak of domination at cinemas worldwide — to the extent that it’s being feted in some corners as the savior of the film industry — audiences and fans are having the chance to consider the film’s elegiac send-off to Daniel Craig, who is retiring from the role of James Bond.
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig says he had trouble keeping his mouth closed while playing James Bond

Daniel Craig has revealed that James Bond directors would have to constantly remind him to close his mouth while shooting the 007 films. During his recent sit-down with the BBC’s Ali Plumb for Becoming... Bond: A Daniel Craig Special, the 53-year-old said that his sense of humour would sometimes impact his acting. Asked what note of direction Bond filmmakers most regularly gave him, Craig recalled often being asked to close his mouth when shooting scenes. He said: “It’s difficult because – you probably can tell – I’m a bit giggly and I kind of like to have a laugh....
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Henry Cavill Finally Weighs In on MCU Debut

Superman actor Henry Cavill has long been rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now the actor himself has spoken out about exactly which character he’d like to play in an upcoming Marvel movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill shared:. “I’m never going to say a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Discusses "Very, Very Bad" Season 2 Injury

The Witcher Season 2 is just over a month away, and it's been a long journey for those involved with the Netflix series. The show faced several complications filming during the coronavirus pandemic, and series star Henry Cavill had his own setbacks, as well. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill opened up about the hamstring tear he suffered last year. The Geralt of Rivia actor told THR that he worried it could have been "a complete detachment of the hamstring." Cavill says it was a struggle deciding how much to push the injury, knowing that a detachment could have a major impact on the rest of his career.
VIDEO GAMES
Sentinel

Henry Cavill is set to take over the role of Superman if Warner Bros. the contact

The soap opera Holly Cavill made kid slow and heavy. More or less dismissed, more or less still in contract with Warner Bros. for the sober role Superman , the actor has for the time no sober project planned for the sober account DC Movies . This circumstance of absence, where the facilities refuse to admit the very b of the saga Man of Steel despite the door left open by the Zack Snyder’s Justice League and an overt presence of Clark Kent in the DC Universe at the cinema (confre Shazam ), frustrates a lot of spectators. As for the actor, on the other hand, things are clearer: still going, and waiting for news.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Wants to Be Next James Bond

Dwayne Johnson is iconic in the entertainment industry for a multitude of reasons. However, following the world premiere of his film “Red Notice,” he’s revealed he wants to be the next James Bond. As one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, beloved by many, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work out for him.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Sorry Henry Cavill, Another Former Superman Actor Wants To Return The Role Thanks To The Flash Opening Up The Multiverse

The DC Extended Universe had a rocky start, but Warner Bros. has really hit its stride with the beloved characters in recent years. One of the most highly anticipated projects coming down the line is Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie, which will seemingly rip open up the multiverse. Sorry Henry Cavill, but another former Superman actor wants to return as a result of this macguffin.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

New James Bond Odds See Tom Hardy Back On Top, But He’s Sharing That Spot With Another Contender

Just because an official decision regarding the next James Bond is still some time away doesn’t mean fans aren’t going to put down their hard-earned money on the person they think will be the next 007. As anyone can tell you, the market of Bond betting odds is a healthy and thriving community, especially when No Time To Die is still on people’s minds. In the most recent update of those standings, it looks like Tom Hardy is back on top. It’s just a shame that he has to share it with another hot contender for the role.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Henry Cavill Is Interested in Playing James Bond and Marvel's Captain Britain

Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill has now expressed interest in both playing Captain Britain for Marvel and becoming the next James Bond after Daniel Craig‘s departure following No Time to Die. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, the pop culture lover was asked who he’d...
MOVIES
The Independent

Bond: Surprise Game of Thrones actor emerges as joint favourite to be new 007

An unexpected Game of Thrones cast member has now become the joint favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.Over the years, Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington have both been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007.However, a new member of the HBO show’s cast is now being touted as a possibility, having been a rank outsider until recently.Tom Hopper, who played Dickon Tarly, is now joint favourite alongside Madden and Tom Hardy.Hopper, 36, only appeared in four episodes of Game of Thrones, but is perhaps better known to younger audiences as Luther Hargreaves in Netflix’s...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Henry Cavill Reignites Man of Steel 2 Hopes: The Cape Is Still in The Closet

While there are still no plans at Warner Bros. to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman in any future movies, the actor hasn't gotten rid of the cape just yet. First debuting as the iconic superhero in Man of Steel, Cavill would go on to reprise the role in Snyder's crossover movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, along with the four-hour Zack Snyder's Justice League released this year on HBO Max. He serves as a particular favorite for many Superman fans.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy