Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith are a load for any team to handle, and it was certainly that way for a New Orleans squad short on size. With the 6-3 Egbo collecting 22 points and 11 rebounds, and the 6-4 Smith finishing with 13 points and 10 boards, the No. 6 Bears cruised to a 78-39 win Monday night at the Ferrell Center.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO