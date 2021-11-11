ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill feels honored to be spoken about as a potential James Bond. The 38-year-old actor has revealed he'd love to speak to the producers of the iconic film franchise about replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked about the prospect of playing Bond, Henry - who is best known...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Mark Strong Says Night Out With Daniel Craig Cost Him A James Bond Role

British actor Mark Strong says he blew his shot at becoming a villain in the James Bond movie franchise after a night out boozing with future 007 star Daniel Craig. Strong was “quite cocky” about the prospect of landing a part in a Bond film starring Craig’s 007 predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, he said in an interview published in the Oct. 23 edition of Radio Times.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

The Rock Puts Himself Forward as the Next James Bond

The search for the perfect actor to take over from Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond is no doubt underway following the release of No Time to Die, and now, an unexpected choice has emerged in the form of the action movie man-mountain that is Dwayne Johnson. The Rock, whose father portrayed a villain opposite Sean Connery in 1967's You Only Live Twice, was recently asked whether he would like to follow in his old man's footsteps, to which he asserted that yes, he would love to join the iconic franchise, but only if he can suit up as 007.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Wants to Be Next James Bond

Dwayne Johnson is iconic in the entertainment industry for a multitude of reasons. However, following the world premiere of his film “Red Notice,” he’s revealed he wants to be the next James Bond. As one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, beloved by many, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work out for him.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Henry Cavill Finally Weighs In on MCU Debut

Superman actor Henry Cavill has long been rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now the actor himself has spoken out about exactly which character he’d like to play in an upcoming Marvel movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill shared:. “I’m never going to say a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Henry Cavill
hypebeast.com

Henry Cavill Is Interested in Playing James Bond and Marvel's Captain Britain

Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill has now expressed interest in both playing Captain Britain for Marvel and becoming the next James Bond after Daniel Craig‘s departure following No Time to Die. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, the pop culture lover was asked who he’d...
MOVIES
hazard-herald.com

Henry Cavill has unfinished business as Superman

Henry Cavill thinks he has unfinished business as Superman. The 38-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) but believes that lack of follow-up to the 2013 movie 'Man of Steel' has left him with more stories to tell as the character. Henry told The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Reportedly Making Over $1 Million per Episode

The Witcher has proven to be one of Netflix's biggest success stories, and a large part of that is owed to Henry Cavill. Cavill has proven to be a perfect fit for Geralt of Rivia, so it should come as little surprise that Netflix is paying the star quite a bit for his role. According to sources for The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is being paid more than $1 million per episode for the second season of The Witcher. That's a significant increase from his pay in the previous season, where he reportedly pulled in about $400,000 per episode.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
flickdirect.com

Henry Cavill Up for More Superman Films

Old habits die hard. So do acting roles, apparently. Henry Cavill is still itching to don the cape and play Superman again. In a recent interview, Cavill spoke about the role and how he feels there's still more to cover with his version of the character. "The killing of Zod...
MOVIES
thegamerhq.com

Henry Cavill Still Believes In ‘Man Of Steel 2″

Henry Cavill Still Believes In ‘Man Of Steel 2″. Henry Cavill is an avid nerd. He has been a star actor for many years, playing iconic roles that show his love of geek culture. While he continues to play the Witcher role, there are questions about his Man of Steel role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Will Cavill fly again? The studio executives will decide, but Cavill is optimistic and, more importantly, available to assume the role of Superman if necessary.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Henry Cavill Explains Superman Crying After Controversial Man Of Steel Kill

The DC Extended Universe has grown into a massive franchise, but it all started with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Actor Henry Cavill became a household name in the process, and would go on to reprise his role as Superman for two more movies (so far). And Cavill recently explained Superman’s infamous crying after controversially killing Michael Shannon’s Zod.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Henry Cavill-Led Highlander Reboot To Begin Filming Next Year

The long-gestating reboot of Highlander starring Henry Cavill is reportedly set to start filming in 2022. The news was revealed during a feature piece by THR on Cavill, in which it was noted that he begins shooting the film in 2022. The piece also says that Cavill is reportedly getting a $5 million payday for the role.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Yes, Henry Cavill Can Be In Marvel And DC Movies

If you ask DC fans who their favorite Superman actor is, most will probably pick Christopher Reeves, but I like Henry Cavill more. I know, I know, that’s almost considered sacrilegious for some fans, but I stand by that unpopular opinion. In fact, I’ll do one better by saying Man of Steel is a better Superman movie than the first two Christopher Reeves movies. Oh, I can imagine what all you fans are thinking right now. No, I am not crazy, but if you really think my opinion is silly, just go rewatch both of those movies and sit through the endings. You remember those, right? In case anyone forgot, they both show Superman flying around the world so fast that he literally turns back time. It’s almost like he had Doctor Strange’s time stone, except he didn’t. Bad things happened, so he just flew very fast. There is no way you can convince me those endings were good. Having the first movie end that way was ridiculous enough, but to have the second movie end with that same cop out? Yeah, that just didn’t work for me. Don’t get me wrong, I think Superman one and two are really good comic book movies. It’s just those head-scratching endings that I can’t register. So for you naysayers who hate on Man of Steel because Henry Cavill’s Superman killed Zod in the end, I suggest you think about the context.
MOVIES
Esquire

Henry Cavill Wants to ‘Explore the Psyche of Superman’

Henry Cavill has said that he would "absolutely love the opportunity" to play Superman again, as he believes there's much more he could explore within the character. Ahead of The Witcher's eagerly anticipated second season, the Justice League star was asked about DC's recently announced development of a Black Superman film–and whether he reckoned it'd impact his chances of ever reprising the role.
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If The Witcher goes for seven seasons, Henry Cavill will be there

Henry Cavill is down to reprise his role as Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher for seven seasons, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday. Before The Witcher even premiered, showrunner Lauren Hissrich claimed she’d written seven seasons’ worth of stories. That means a whole lot more Geralt, naturally! Thankfully Cavill is up to the task of donning a particular silver wig when and if the time comes.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy