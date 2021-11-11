Four Mill Creek girls soccer players sign with colleges

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
Houston Mississippi high school football standout Jamarcus Hall was found dead at his home around 7 am this past week. This young man was one of the best football players in the state. It is such a tragic loss for the state of Mississippi and his family/friends. Coroner has not...
Jenna Hutchins, the most decorated athlete in Science Hill history, joined three other Lady Hilltoppers at Wednesday’s college signing ceremony at the school’s new gymnasium. Hutchins, the US Milesplit Nationals Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year and the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Female Athlete of the Year, made...
Monday, it was announced that after eight seasons, Broderick Fobbs would no longer be the leading voice in the Tigers’ football locker room. GSU announced current Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator, Terrence Graves, will serve as interim football coach, when the team faces Southern in this month’s Bayou Classic. Entering this week, the Tigers are […]
Rockland High's Emiliee Dunham has been voted the High school Girls Soccer Player of the Week. The freshman, who received a whopping 90% of all votes, had a big week. She netted her second consecutive hat trick in a 6-1 win over Holbrook. She then followed that up with a two-goal game against West Bridgewater.
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
Spectators made disparaging comments about players’ weight and chest size, and some players described hearing comments about their families and parents, the school said in a statement.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Lamoille Union High girls soccer players report harassment at playoff game.
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA) Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA) Mill Creek’s football team is in bounce-back mode this week after its first loss, a disappointing setback to top-ranked Collins Hill in a game to decide the Region 8-AAAAAAA title. The Hawks turned the ball over five times, the final two pick-sixes in the fourth quarter that turned the game more lopsided.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Four members of the Eastern Florida State College men’s soccer team were named to the Region 8 All-Region team on Thursday. Forward Gunnar Studenhofft, midfielders Sam Bayly and Sam McConnell along with defender Joseph Collins were all honored by the region. Studenhofft finished with...
GALION — Four members of the Galion High School girls soccer team have received postseason honors for their performances on the field during the 2021 season. Seniors Adriana Zeger and Emma Butterfield and juniors Nicole Noble and Ally Staats were honored in voting conducted by coaches in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference and North Central District, respectively.
CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Colson Thompson and Houston Wedgeworth sign with their colleges to continue their athletic and academic careers. Senior outfielder, Colson Thompson, chose to continue his baseball career with Southwest Community College. “It feels amazing,” said Thompson. “Wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. We’ve been playing,...
After an outstanding season for the Mount Royal Cougars, Mohamed El Gandour has been named the 2021 Canada West men’s soccer player of the year. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The third-year forward becomes the first Cougars star to win the conference’s...
Ava Mustico scored a first-half goal and Elmira Notre Dame's work on the other end of the field made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over Section 3 champion Sauquoit Valley on Saturday night in a New York state Class C girls soccer quarterfinal. The win in the regional...
FREEDOM PLAINS - When the Arlington High School girls soccer team won the Dutchess County regional championship nearly a year ago, coach Kelley Hand was insistent on one thing:. Had there been a state tournament, her Admirals likely would have been there. Geographic regional tournaments were held in place of...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
HERKIMER — With less than seven minutes remaining in regulation, Shenendehowa senior Georgia Greene scored her second goal of the game to lift her team into the state semifinals. Greene’s long-range shot from 30 yards out sailed over the keeper and into the back of the net to lift the...
RENSSELAER — Members of Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team were recognized by head coach Chris Porter and his staff on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The Lady Bombers finished with 10 wins (10-8) for the first time in program history. They won five of their last seven games to better the 2016 team’s mark of 8-6.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After leading her team to a perfect record and the program’s first state championship in the same year, Homestead’s Amelia White was named the recipient of the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year for girls soccer. In her senior season with the Spartans, White played in 20 games, […]
Comments / 0