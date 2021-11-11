ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Four Mill Creek girls soccer players sign with colleges

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Mill Creek girls soccer players signed with college programs...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian College#Girls Soccer#Soccer Players#Mill Creek#Hawks#Georgia State
Johnson City Press

Four Lady 'Toppers sign with college programs

Jenna Hutchins, the most decorated athlete in Science Hill history, joined three other Lady Hilltoppers at Wednesday’s college signing ceremony at the school’s new gymnasium. Hutchins, the US Milesplit Nationals Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year and the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Female Athlete of the Year, made...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Former Grambling football coach, Broderick Fobbs speaks to NBC 10, ‘ … At the end of the day you have to win football games … ‘

Monday, it was announced that after eight seasons, Broderick Fobbs would no longer be the leading voice in the Tigers’ football locker room. GSU announced current Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator, Terrence Graves, will serve as interim football coach, when the team faces Southern in this month’s Bayou Classic. Entering this week, the Tigers are […]
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek looks to bounce back at Peachtree Ridge

Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA) Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA) Mill Creek’s football team is in bounce-back mode this week after its first loss, a disappointing setback to top-ranked Collins Hill in a game to decide the Region 8-AAAAAAA title. The Hawks turned the ball over five times, the final two pick-sixes in the fourth quarter that turned the game more lopsided.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Galion Inquirer

Girls soccer: Four Lady Tigers earn postseason honors

GALION — Four members of the Galion High School girls soccer team have received postseason honors for their performances on the field during the 2021 season. Seniors Adriana Zeger and Emma Butterfield and juniors Nicole Noble and Ally Staats were honored in voting conducted by coaches in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference and North Central District, respectively.
GALION, OH
WTOK-TV

Clarkdale baseball players sign to play college baseball

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Colson Thompson and Houston Wedgeworth sign with their colleges to continue their athletic and academic careers. Senior outfielder, Colson Thompson, chose to continue his baseball career with Southwest Community College. “It feels amazing,” said Thompson. “Wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. We’ve been playing,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newsbug.info

Recognizing Rensselaer Central's girls' soccer players

RENSSELAER — Members of Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team were recognized by head coach Chris Porter and his staff on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The Lady Bombers finished with 10 wins (10-8) for the first time in program history. They won five of their last seven games to better the 2016 team’s mark of 8-6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy