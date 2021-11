If you look at pictures of some of NASA’s first astronauts, you might notice they all have something in common — every one of them is a white man. While there is much progress still to be made, in recent years more women and people of color have trained as astronauts and traveled to the International Space Station. But there is still work to be done; women were only able to apply to NASA's astronaut corps starting in 1983 and, to date, out of about 600 people who have been to space, far less than 100 have been people of color, and only four Black women in history have been to space.

