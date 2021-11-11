ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
secrets of the dead

nhpbs.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fresh look at the science and conditions surrounding the Hindenburg explosion reveals 10 particular flaws that directly led to the infamous disaster in 1937. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Fri, Nov 12 1:00 P.M. Sat, Nov 13 2:00 P.M. Sun, Nov 14 3:00...

nhpbs.org

nhpbs.org

victoria season 2 on masterpiece

Victoria and Albert have to face their worst nightmare as parents, while Peel takes on the ultimate battle in Parliament. When tragedy strikes, they must confront the true cost of standing by their convictions. Episode Duration: 54 minutes and 41 seconds. Episode Number: 4806. All shows that begin with "V"
skiddle.com

Secret Affair + Support

AGMP Presents: Secret Affair 'Behind Closed Doors' Tour + The Deep Six at 229, London on Saturday 13 November 2021. 'Behind Closed Doors' 40th anniversary tour 1980-2020. Secret Affair formed in 1978 and released their seminal debut album “Glory Boys” the following year. The debut single “Time For Action” reached...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals Nate Denby's secret connection to dead character

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Nate Denby's secret connection to a dead Hollyoaks character has been revealed. The village's new arrival is actually an undercover cop shirking his responsibilities in an undercover case to find out the truth about a big mystery in his own life. Wednesday's (November 10) first-look episode confirmed...
nhpbs.org

sesame street

SESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.
nhpbs.org

baptiste on masterpiece

Emma and Julien hope to discover the identity of Gomorrah, but instead discover another attack is planned. Now, the pair must race against the clock to prevent it. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) About Baptiste On Masterpiece:. Tcheky Karyo revives his role as French detective Julien Baptiste...
nhpbs.org

grantchester on masterpiece

Leonard asks Will and Geordie for their help when someone he knows is accused of murder. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) With trouble brewing in Grantchester, it's going to take all of Will's skill and empathy to navigate these choppy waters and help the ones he loves.
nhpbs.org

antiques roadshow

Celebrate 25 years of ROADSHOW with some of our best appraisals from the last two and a half decades like a Sanford Robinson Gifford oil, a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph, and an 1871-1872 Boston Red Stockings archive. Which is valued at $1,000,000?. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number:...
nhpbs.org

- Follow That Bug!/Robo-Kid

Follow the adventures of three friends - Leo, a wombat from Australia; Carmen, a butterfly from Mexico; and Andy, a frog from the U.S. - as they traverse the globe with their parents' traveling performance troupe, "Circo Fabuloso." At each of the Circo's stops, Luna the Moon, voiced by Judy Greer, guides the trio as they get to know the local region and its people. The gang's adventures take them through cities around the globe - from London to Cairo to Beijing - where they explore the food, music, art, architecture and other features that make each place distinctive.
nhpbs.org

- What A T-Wreck!/The Way of the Gaucho

Follow the adventures of three friends - Leo, a wombat from Australia; Carmen, a butterfly from Mexico; and Andy, a frog from the U.S. - as they traverse the globe with their parents' traveling performance troupe, "Circo Fabuloso." At each of the Circo's stops, Luna the Moon, voiced by Judy Greer, guides the trio as they get to know the local region and its people. The gang's adventures take them through cities around the globe - from London to Cairo to Beijing - where they explore the food, music, art, architecture and other features that make each place distinctive.
nhpbs.org

call the midwife

Nonnatus House struggles to come to terms with Nancy's revelation. Poplar's housing crisis worsens, leaving the Nonnatus team vowing to fight for change. The birth of a very special baby leads many people to count their blessings. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 1007. All broadcast times...
nhpbs.org

- NOVA Universe Revealed: Black Holes

PBS' premier science series helps viewers of all ages explore the science behind the headlines. Along the way, NOVA programs demystify science and technology and highlight the people involved in scientific pursuits. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 4818. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all)
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
nhpbs.org

professor t

As Professor T's preliminary hearing approaches, he helps the police investigate the murder of a law student who was leading a double life. Saskia's police colleagues get to know her better. Episode Duration: 51 minutes and 19 seconds. Episode Number: 305. All shows that begin with "P" Watch Professor T...
nhpbs.org

mallorca files

Max and Miranda embark on a culinary journey through gastronomic Mallorca to discover the murderer of the famous food critic Oliver Barker.
nhpbs.org

voces on pbs

Two Mexican American brothers -- both decorated Vietnam veterans -- find themselves facing deportation. They don their uniforms for one last fight -- to "leave no soldier behind" and bring the plight of deported veterans to the White House. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 402. All...
Reality Tea

Joe Millionaire Returning To TV

The easy aughts were full of some wild dating shows. All of which I watched, of course. One of the crazier ones that I remember all these years later was Joe Millionaire. The show aired back in 20o3 and featured bachelor Evan Marriott as the lead dude that women were competing for. He was a […] The post Joe Millionaire Returning To TV appeared first on Reality Tea.
nhpbs.org

- Born in the Rockies: Growing Up

Young animals face new challenges as winter envelopes the Rocky Mountains, and spring means the end of childhood. A grizzly mom prepares her cubs for hibernation, a mountain lion raises her kittens and a bison calf must learn to survive the snow. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode...
channelguidemag.com

Wednesday, Nov. 10: ‘Secrets of the Dead’ Examines the Doomed ‘Hindenburg’ Airship

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Secrets of the Dead: “Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws”. In 1937, the Hindenburg airship exploded into flames upon landing. Thirty-six people were killed in the horrifying crash, shocking the world and sealing the fate of airship travel forever. For decades, the exact cause of the Hindenburg’s crash has remained a mystery. Now, recently discovered letters, maintenance reports and company memos reveal the unfortunate errors that led to the disaster. More than 80 years later, experts suspect that, had critical construction flaws been fixed at the time, the airship might not have exploded.
nhpbs.org

consuelo mack wealthtrack

Guest: Nancy Lazar, Co-Founder, Partner, Chief Economist, Cornerstone Macro. On this week's Consuelo Mack WealthTrack: American manufacturing's comeback is driving U.S. economic growth says top economist Nancy Lazar. Episode Duration: 26 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 1820. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Tue, Nov 16 1:00...
nhpbs.org

- Philippines - Wang Od Oggay and Grace Palica

From a remote mountain village in the Northern Philippines, Wang Od Oggay carries on the tattooing tradition of her ancestors, offering those who come to her the sacred markings that were once reserved for the women and warriors of the Kalinga people. Episode Duration: 25 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode...
