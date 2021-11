It was a big pop/punk night on the Masked Singer Wednesday — when two celebrity cosplayers, the Pepper and Jester, were unmasked during the Group A semifinals and turned out to respectively be British songstress Natasha Bedingfield and, quite gob-smackingly, John Lydon, a.k.a. Johnny Rotten. Guest judge will.i.am was especially shocked and awed by the latter reveal, jumping out of his seat to salute the Sex Pistols legend who’d been rightfully hyped in a clues package as an “icon” that “changed the course of history” and is one of “the 100 most influential people of all time.”

