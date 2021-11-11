ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

In China, global automakers seek clarity from a more ambitious regulator

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – For foreign automakers, selling in China – the world’s biggest car market and front-runner by far in the adoption of electric vehicles – can yield great rewards. But the regulatory headaches can also be really painful. A lack of transparency, insufficient lead time for new rules...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted. China’s Personal Information Protection Law, which came into effect...
MARKETS
WNCY

Exclusive-Europe must work together to stay at forefront of high-tech – Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) – European countries must work together on next-generation chip manufacturing, Angela Merkel said, drawing on her 16 years of experience in the highest office to warn that no European country could stay at the forefront of high-tech on its own. The outgoing German chancellor told Reuters in an...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Volkswagen Ag#Tesla Inc#Daimler Ag#Reuters#Chinese#Chamber Of Commerce#Eu#Western#Ev#Vw#Suv#German
WNCY

German regulator’s Nord Stream 2 move may delay commissioning to March -sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -A German regulator’s decision to suspend licensing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could delay commissioning of the infrastructure to March 2022, government sources told Reuters. “I expect that the start of Nord Stream 2 could be delayed until March 2022,” a government source said on Wednesday. The...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Asks China To Release More Oil From Its Reserves

President Joe Biden has asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release more crude oil from its reserves in concert with the U.S., in a bid to stabilize international oil prices. That’s according to a South China Morning Post report citing an unnamed source familiar with the topics that Biden...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Reuters

China has no plans to replace foreign technology, says foreign ministry

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China has no plans to replace foreign technology, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, in response to a media report which said China was accelerating efforts to replace U.S. technology. Bloomberg reported on Nov. 16 that China has empowered a government-backed organisation...
CHINA
Markets Insider

Bitcoin tumbles towards $60,000 after China fires another warning at crypto miners and Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill becomes law

Bitcoin fell 9% towards $60,000, dragging other cryptocurrencies like ether and dogecoin lower. US President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping infrastructure bill that includes tough crypto tax regulations. Meanwhile, media reports said China had warned state firms against crypto mining, adding more pressure. Sign up here for our...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife takes on China government

LYON, France (AP) — In China, she enjoyed the privileges that flowed from being married to a senior member of the governing elite. Her husband was a top police official in the security apparatus that keeps the Communist Party in power, so trusted that China sent him to France to take up a prestigious role at Interpol.
CHINA
Reuters

Inflation fears but Turkey likely still in rate-cut mode

Nov 18 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Those inflation fears just won't go away. European gas prices have resumed their climb and are up 60% so far in November , while Wednesday's data showed a U.S. homebuilding sector beset with shortages of labour and material. And companies continue warning of higher costs that could hit margins.
BUSINESS
CNN

Rivian has $0 in revenue and is now the third most valuable carmaker on the planet

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, a 12-year-old startup with no revenue, is now the third most valuable carmaker in the world. The electric vehicle maker has been public for all of one week, but its share price has more than doubled in that time, valuing Rivian at more than $140 billion — just ahead of Volkswagen ($139 billion), and in third place behind Toyota ($306 billion) and Tesla ($1 trillion).
BUSINESS
CNN

Inflation fears are boosting gold and the US dollar

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The stock market is booming, and despite uncertainty...
BUSINESS
ecowatch.com

Unlike the U.S., Europe Is Setting Ambitious Targets for Producing More Organic Food

President Joe Biden has called for an all-of-government response to climate change that looks for solutions and opportunities in every sector of the U.S. economy. That includes agriculture, which emits over 600 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent every year – more than the total national emissions of the United Kingdom, Australia, France or Italy.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends US bank head quarantine exemption

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday defended allowing the head of JP Morgan Chase to skip a three-week Covid quarantine imposed on most other visitors, saying he worked for "a very big bank". JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon landed on Monday for a 32-hour whirlwind tour without undergoing the usual 21-day hotel quarantine even as the international business hub tightens restrictions to adhere to China's "zero-Covid" strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy