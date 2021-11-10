ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai court rules protesters sought to topple monarchy as kingdom defends royal insults law at UN

 7 days ago
A Thai court ruled on Wednesday that three anti-government activists who had called for reform of the country's powerful monarchy had violated the constitution by making what it called a veiled attempt to overthrow the...

CNN

Here's when high inflation will come to an end

Mark Zandi is chief economist of Moody's Analytics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. We can't catch a break. Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, the United States has suffered hundreds of thousands of deaths due to the virus and lost millions of jobs. There was much hope the pandemic would soon be behind us when the vaccines were rolled out this spring, but no such luck. The Delta variant of the virus hit us hard this fall, costing more lives and doing more economic damage, this time by igniting long-dormant inflation.
BUSINESS
AFP

Cambodia frees 27 activists, political prisoners

Cambodia has released 27 activists jailed over charges of incitement against strongman Hun Sen's government as the country prepares to host international talks. "Cambodia needs to reduce the political tension and condemnation of its human rights situation," Am Sam Ath told AFP. Chin Malin, a Justice Ministry spokesman, confirmed the release of the jailed activists, citing the need to reduce overcrowding in prisons.
WORLD
abc17news.com

EU top court again rules against Poland in rule-of-law case

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has ruled that Poland’s government has too much influence over judges. Ruling on the Polish justice minister’s powers to endorse judges for high criminal courts and to end their terms, the European Court of Justice said that “EU law precludes the regime in force.” The court said the system whereby the justice minister is also the public prosecutor general and may terminate at any time a judge’s term without stating a reason impedes the independence of the judiciary and gives reasonable doubt about judicial impartiality. EU headquarters and Poland have been in a long-running standoff over the Polish government’s efforts to control the judiciary.
LAW
abc17news.com

3 injured as Thai protesters rally for reform of monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — Three pro-democracy activists have been injured during a rally in Bangkok that criticized a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court that said the protesters’ demand for reform of the monarchy were tantamount to attempts to overthrow the system of government. Hundreds of protesters had planned to march to the Democracy Monument but changed route after police blocked their way, and instead trooped to the German Embassy to submit a petition. A protest representative read out a statement saying the rally was to protect democracy and to raise voices against absolute monarchy. The Thai king is a frequent visitor to Germany, and is believed to have traveled there recently. Police confirmed three injuries among the protesters but the cause is unclear.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

'No Absolute Monarchy:' Thousands of Thais March for Royal Reforms

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thousands of Thais took to the streets of the capital on Sunday demanding reforms of the monarchy, defying a court ruling that such demands are a veiled attempt to overthrow the institution. Youth-led protests that began last year by calling for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth...
PROTESTS
BBC

Thai court says calls for monarchy reform unconstitutional

A top Thai court has ruled that calls by three protest leaders to reform the monarchy amount to an attempt to overthrow the political system. The court said speeches made by the activists at mass protests last year were unconstitutional. The ruling could pave the way for treason charges against...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Thai court says calls for royal reform may be seditious

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that three pro-democracy activists who called for reform of the monarchy were attempting to overthrow the nation’s system of government with the king as head of state. The ruling banned any similar activities in the future by the activists and their organizations....
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Thailand Defends Its Strict Royal Insults Law at U.N. Rights Review

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand defended its controversial law criminalising criticism of its powerful monarchy on Wednesday, as United Nations member states expressed concern over its rights record and arrests of youth protesters pushing for royal reforms since last year. Thailand has one of the world's harshest "lese majeste" laws, setting...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Call for review of Thai royal insults law sparks rare debate

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Nine political parties in Thailand have taken a position on reform of a strict royal insults law in recent days, bringing into the mainstream a controversial debate that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. The catalyst for the discussion has been a youth-led anti-government...
ASIA
AFP

Medics say Georgia hunger-striking ex-leader Saakashvili 'critical'

Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, is in a critical condition and lacks proper medical care, doctors said Wednesday. Several opposition lawmakers have also been on hunger strike for days, demanding proper medical care for Saakashvili, a call reiterated by the United States and the European Court of Human Rights.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breaching road blockade injunction

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as nine Insulate Britain activists were jailed for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.Eight were sent to prison for three or four months, while the ninth, Ben Taylor, was given a six-month sentence after a judge said his submissions to court were “inflammatory”. Another of the jailed activists, Emma Smart, intends to go on hunger strike.Raj Chada, representing the protesters, said: “With these prison terms, the long and honourable tradition of civil disobedience is under attack again.” Insulate Britain have become increasingly active since summer,...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

EU court, legislature up pressure on Poland over rule-of-law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is increasing pressure on member nation Poland. The 27-nation bloc’s top court ruled Tuesday that the country’s right-wing government has undermined judicial independence. Ruling on the Polish justice minister’s powers to endorse judges for high criminal courts and to end their terms without proper explanation, the European Court of Justice said that “EU law precludes the regime in force.” Meanwhile, the EU parliament’s major groups are seeking to deny pandemic recovery funds until Warsaw meets rule-of-law standards. Relations between EU institutions and Poland have become increasingly acrimonious since the conservative Law and Justice party gained power in 2015 and started revamping Poland’s judiciary.
POLITICS
AFP

Cuban opposition group denounces 'repression,' calls for protests

Cuban opposition group Archipelago on Tuesday hit out at the government's "repression" of a planned protest and called on its supporters to keep demonstrating for another 10 days. A planned protest on Monday was thwarted as opposition leaders were detained and security forces flooded the streets to prevent people from gathering. Archipelago blasted "the extreme militarization of the streets, more than 100 activists besieged, arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, repudiation, violence, threats, coercion and hate speech" in a statement sent to AFP. "The resurgence of repression against citizens and peaceful protesters is not and will not be accepted," said Archipelago.
PROTESTS
