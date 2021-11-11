ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Stocks Up, but Inflation Concerns Remain

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Thursday morning, with investors digesting surprisingly poor Australian employment data and the hottest U.S. inflation print in three decades. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.73% by 9:09 PM ET (2:09 AM GMT), while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.31%. In Australia,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Core Inflation#Investing Com#Asia Pacific#Australian#Kospi#Hang Seng Index#Shanghai Composite#The Shenzhen Component#Chinese#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed
