Asian Stocks Up, but Inflation Concerns Remain

Investing.com -- Stocks dipped on Wednesday, giving back some gains after strong retail earnings and signs consumers continue to spend. Some investors are worried the Federal Reserve will move more quickly to raise interest rates as consumer prices surged the most in 31 years in October from last year. Still, the Fed is moving to reduce its bond buying program later this year. The question about rates will be decided down the road.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO