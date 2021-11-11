ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia court gives CBA investor confidential records to test greenwashing concerns

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – An Australian court has given a Commonwealth Bank of Australia shareholder access to confidential documents in order to check whether the country’s No.1 bank complied with its own climate change policy in lending to oil and gas projects. The Federal court on Thursday published an order...

