Clarkston, MI

BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert for 1 Year Old Boy From Clarkston

By TheRealSix5
 7 days ago

Early this morning, two parents experienced a nightmare that they’ve continued to re-live. While unloading their vehicle at 1 AM, two parents in Clarkston came back to an empty parking spot with their SUV missing as well as their 1-year-old son, Blaise Bennett , who was still in the truck at the time. The SUV was recovered in the morning, but no sign of Blaise or his car seat. The GBI has been involved and the FBI has issued a nationwide search as well as an active AMBER Alert.

This story hits closer to the Radio One Atlanta family because Blaise is related to one of our producers & weekend personalities’ family, Sam Sirmons . He was able to talk with Blaise Bennett’s mother, Deonna Bray , & she shared what she would tell to the people that have her son.

Anyone who spots the child is asked to call Clarkston police at 404-557-8956 or dial 911.


Vicki Lynn
6d ago

This is confusing. Where were they at? How far away are they ? Something is this story doesn’t make sense !

