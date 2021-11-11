RPI & Union football to play for Dutchman Shoes on Saturday

Texas (4-4, 2-3) at Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM) Storylines: Iowa State faltered last week, turning in its worst defensive performance of the season in a 38-31 loss to West Virginia. However, the Cyclones have won nine in a row at home against Big 12 opponents and have defeated Texas each of the past two years with both games coming down to a late field goal try. ISU made a walk-off field goal in 2019 and Texas missed one last season. The Longhorns have lost three straight games but all have been by 8 points or less against ranked teams (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor). Bijan Robinson has rushed for 967 yards and scored 14 touchdowns to pace a potent offense.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO