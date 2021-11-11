ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Edward Stanley Kantor

By Hometown News
hometownnews.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Stanley Kantor, 80, of Opole, Minnesota entered into eternal life on November 2, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be Thursday, November 11th at 11 AM with Visitation at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Ed was born...

hometownnews.biz

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Edward Barnes

Wilson — Edward "Bud" Barnes, age 73, of Wilson transitioned on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Funeral service will be Saturday at 12 noon at the Robert King, Sr. Memorial Chapel of Carrons Funeral Home 726 S. Tarboro St., Wilson. Elder David James will officiate. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.
WILSON, NC
warwickonline.com

Edward A. Ohsberg “Ed, Eddie

Edward A. Ohsberg “Ed, Eddie, Bud, Pa”, 88, of Warwick, RI passed away on Friday, October 22nd, the feast of St. John Paul II, surrounded by his family. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Ohsberg (Boucher) for 67 years. They met in the third grade and the rest was, as they say, was history. He was the son of the late John and Margaret Ohsberg (Goddard). He was preceded in death by his five loving sisters Helen Harrington, Margaret Martini, Mary Sullivan, Florence Florio, and Hazel Quirk. Eddie served in the Korean Conflict and retired at the age of 19 due injuries received in combat. He was a proud member of Local 57, Operating Engineers, for 37 years. The lights of his life were his daughter, Donna F. Ohsberg, of Warwick, and her two sons, Edward J. McDonald, of College Station, TX, and Patrick J. McDonald (Katherine) and great-granddaughter Grace, of Waterford, CT. He attended all his grandsons’ sporting events and always cheered them from the sidelines. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 27th in St. Peter Church, Warwick at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s memory, to St. Peter’s Church, 350 Fair St, Warwick, RI 02888 will be appreciated. Burial with military honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private. www.trainorfh.com.
WARWICK, RI
nctv17.com

Edward Foundation

As the non-profit fundraising arm of Edward Hospital, the mission of the Edward Foundation is to help Edward provide the highest quality services, technology, facilities, and staff to the communities the Hospital serves. Charitable investments have funded state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities, enhanced medical equipment, and novel patient service programs. For over 60 years, Edward Hospital has cared for the people of the west and southwest suburbs with the generous support of our friends and partners in the community. Partners in Edward Foundation’s mission include grateful patients, community philanthropists, corporate sponsors, and grantmaking organizations.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy