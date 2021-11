Valve’s Steam Deck, its handheld gaming device, is being delayed by two months because of the chip shortage.“We’re sorry about this — we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates,” Valve said in a blog post.The company estimates that the Deck will start shipping to customers in February 2022, with those who reserved their gadget the soonest receiving it first.“While we did our best to account for the global supply chain issues (by which we mean...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO