After 25 years, the RENT National Tour is coming to an end, and you can see it at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now for the Sunday, November 21st show. If you've never seen it on stage, it's worth the drive over. If you've seen it before, it's always worth seeing again. Here are some fun facts about the show, according to the press release:

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO