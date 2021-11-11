Drunken Driver Arrested After Crashing Through Gate Of Indiana State Prison, State Police Say

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — An impaired driver crashed through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m., Indiana State Police were called about a possible impaired driver on U.S. 421 in the Michigan City area. Troopers did not initially find the silver Chevrolet Silverado, but minutes later, the LaPorte County Dispatch Center got a call that a vehicle matching the description had plowed through the gate of the prison.

State police said troopers performed field sobriety tests and found the driver was drunk. His blood alcohol content was .14 percent – well above the legal limit, state police said.

The driver – Robert D. Merriman, 62, of Winamac, Indiana – was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail. He is expected to be charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal trespass.