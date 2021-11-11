ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Drunken Driver Arrested After Crashing Through Gate Of Indiana State Prison, State Police Say

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtYgF_0ct88Qsi00

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — An impaired driver crashed through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m., Indiana State Police were called about a possible impaired driver on U.S. 421 in the Michigan City area. Troopers did not initially find the silver Chevrolet Silverado, but minutes later, the LaPorte County Dispatch Center got a call that a vehicle matching the description had plowed through the gate of the prison.

State police said troopers performed field sobriety tests and found the driver was drunk. His blood alcohol content was .14 percent – well above the legal limit, state police said.

The driver – Robert D. Merriman, 62, of Winamac, Indiana – was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail. He is expected to be charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal trespass.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Driver Killed After Shooting Leads To Crash In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after a shooting led to a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue, when shots were fired at his SUV. The man was  shot in the torso and arm. The SUV then struck an electrical box at Roosevelt Road and Keeler Avenue. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.
LAWNDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Men Fatally Shot In Head Inside Apartment In East Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were fatally shot in the head, and found inside an apartment in East Chicago, Ind., police said. Police discovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Tuesday after a friend found one of the victims on a mattress in the living room and called 911. Jamal D. Loving, 26, who lived in the apartment in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street, was shot in the head and left forearm, police said. The second victim, Harold Richardson, 38, was located in the rear bedroom. He was also shot in the head. Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to the scene to investigate. Anyone with any information can contact Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or at 219-391-8318. Anonymous tips can be made to the East Chicago Police tip line at 219-391-8500.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

2 People Arrested As Protesters Gather, Clash Outside Kenosha County Courthouse During Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon amid protests outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jurors deliberated in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Kenosha police and the county sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old man was arrested on allegations of battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, while a 34-year-old woman was arrested on allegations of disorderly conduct. The arrests happened just after after 4 p.m., Kenosha police have not confirmed exactly what led up to them. But witnesses told CBS 2 that one protester apparently punched a sign out of another protester’s hand – leading to an altercation and the arrest. What...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Police Shoot, Wound Suspect Who Pinned Officer Between Cars In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Police shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of leaving an officer pinned between two vehicles in Joliet Tuesday afternoon. CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reported Thursday night, 30, Joliet police said it all began after a traffic stop just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Wendy’s at 104 N. Center St. in Joliet. The suspect is accused of using his car to pin the officer as he approached him. It all ended just a few feet from the drive through window, when other police officers opened fire. The suspect’s car was left with...
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Michigan City, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Winamac, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
La Porte, IN
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged In Shooting That Killed One Armored Car Guard And Wounded Another, And With Later Shooting, Killing 2 Of Their Own Suspected Accomplices

By Tara Molina and Adam Harrington CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young men were charged Wednesday in a shooting that killed one armored car guard and critically wounded another – as well as another shooting shortly afterward that left two of their suspected accomplices dead, and the robbery of a cellphone store in between. Police Supt. David Brown announced that Antwon Montgomery, 19, and Deandre Jennings, 21, have both been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the incident on Tuesday in West Chatham. Antwon Montgomery (Credit: Chicago Police) Deandre Jennings (Credit: Chicago Police) Montgomery and Jennings are also charged with first-degree murder in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fundraiser Held With Strong Show Of Support For Bensenville Police Officer Steven Kotlewski, Who Was Shot And Wounded This Month

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — There was a huge show of support Wednesday evening for the family of a Bensenville police officer who was shot and critically injured on the job this month. The show of support took place at, of all places, a political fundraiser at a banquet hall in Elmhurst. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with the wife of Officer Steven Kotlewski, who attended the event. Crystal Kotlewski spoke publicly for the first time about her husband’s shooting – saying she is angry and terrified, but grateful. Bensenville Police Officer Steven Kotlewski (Credit: Bensenville Police/CBS 2) “But none of that answers...
BENSENVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Trooper Struck By DUI Driver While Investigating Another Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois state trooper is injured after being struck by another vehicle while investigating a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police said around 1:25 a.m., the trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 260 in Will County. While in his squad car, a 2017 black Acura crashed head on into the trooper’s squad car. The trooper was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Acura, Liem T. Nguyen, 36, from Joliet, IL, was charged with violation of Scott’s Law — slowing down and moving over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or vehicle with hazard lights activated, and driving under the influence. Drivers who violate Scott’s Law can face fines no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.  So far this year, there have been 21 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 13 Troopers who sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Prison#Indiana State Police#Chevrolet
CBS Chicago

Zechariah Myles, Wanted In Slaying Of Melanie Yates In Zion, Arrested In Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have captured a teen wanted in the murder of a young mother who was killed by a stray bullet while inside her home in north suburban Zion last month. Zechariah Myles, 16, was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Melanie Yates. Police said Myles exited his home on the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue around 9 p.m. on Oct. 17, and began shooting his rifle at someone. A stray bullet struck Yates while she was in her home, and she was taken to to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition, and was pronounced dead the next morning. An arrest warrant was later issued for Myles. Zion police said Myles was arrested Tuesday afternoon, around 4:05 p.m., after Waukegan police responding to a call of shots fired near Jackson and Belvidere streets spotted Myles and two other teens fleeing the scene. All three were quickly arrested, and three handguns were recovered. Myles was turned over to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills.
ZION, IL
CBS Chicago

Car Crashes Into Bus Stop In South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a bus stop in South Loop overnight. A car driving on Wells Street ran a red light and crash into another car before crashing into a CTA stop in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue. The 21-year-old driver taken to Northwestern Hospital with a leg injuryy. She was cited for not stopping.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot And Killed, Man Injured In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman died and a man was injured after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Around 11 a.m., the victims were driving southbound in the 8300 block of Stony Island Avenue, when a Dodge approached from behind and someone inside fired shots. Police said the 30-year-old female passenger was shot in the shoulder and back. A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The victims took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, where the woman later died. The man remains in serious condition. No one is in custody at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Women Robbed At Gunpoint In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night on a residential block in Lakeview. At 9:21 p.m., the women – ages 27 and 28 – were walking in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street when two men got out of a red Mazda sport-utility vehicle armed with handguns. The suspects took the victims’ cellphones and purses, police said. The victims were not injured. Police did not immediately have information on reports of another robbery involving a similar vehicle Wednesday night in the area of the 500 block of West Cornelia Avenue. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Police Issue Alert After Woman Was Robbed, Beaten In Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday issued a warning after a woman was robbed and beaten in the Beverly community. At 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, he suspects jumped out of their car toward a group of victims near a park in the 2600 block of West 105th Street. Munroe Park is located on that block. The suspects grabbed one victim, battered her, and took her cellphone, police said. The suspects were between 17 and 18 years old and were wearing ski masks. They pulled up in a dark gray Range Rover sport-utility vehicle with a missing rear plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: What Charges Does Rittenhouse Face?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for shooting three people, killing two of them, during widespread civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year is nearing its end, with jury deliberations underway. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in connection with the shootings of three people in August 2020 during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. He also faces charges of endangering others. There’s no question Rittenhouse shot anyone. However, jurors must decide whether Rittenhouse fired in self-defense, as his attorneys claim, or was acting as a a...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

14 Suspects Involved In Grab-And-Run Theft At Louis Vuitton Store At Oakbrook Center Mall, Police Say

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A total of 14 suspects were part of a grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Mall on Wednesday. Oak Brook police were called to the store following a report by mall security at 3:31 p.m. Police said 14 suspects sped off in three different cars after stealing items from the store. The dollar amount of the merchandise that was stolen was not yet known, as a full inventory count must be completed. Surveillance video has not been released due to an active investigation. Anyone who might have seen something suspicious at the mall is asked to call Oak Brook police at (630) 368-8700, or email crimetips@oakbrook.org.
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Bike In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS)– A hit-and-run driver killed a man riding a bike in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said the 59-year-old was riding his bike, in the 700 block of West 52nd Street before 1 a.m., when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Search Continues For Gunman In Shooting Outside Gary Church Following Funeral

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — In Gary, Indiana, police are still searching for the suspect in Saturday’s shooting in a church parking lot. A man from Merrillville was killed, and a man from Gary was wounded at the Ss. Monica and Luke Church on Rhode Island Ave. It happened after a funeral as guests were getting ready to eat. The wounded man is stable. Sunday afternoon police said  the shooter left the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet sedan. Gary’s mayor called the shooting “an act of violence beyond comprehension.”
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

4 People Shot Outside Alhambra Palace Restaurant In West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people were shot in the West Loop overnight and the shooter remained on the loose Wednesday afternoon. Just before 1 a.m., someone in a black Jeep Cherokee shot three men and a woman standing outside the Alhambra Palace Restaurant, 1240 W. Randolph St. A 42-year-old man was shot once in the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The woman, in her early 20s, was shot once in the knee and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. A man around 30 years old was shot once in the left leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. Another man, also around 30, was shot in the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. Police said the Jeep Cherokee from which the shots were fired was last seen heading east on Randolph Street. Area Three detectives continued to investigate late Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Meco Norris, 25, Charged In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park; Bond Set At $1 Million

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting inside Safari Land in Villa Park Saturday evening that left one person injured. Meco Norris, 25, appeared in court Monday where his bond was set at $1,000,000. He’s charged with attempt murder, aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. According to police, Norris was seen running into the residential area near Lincoln and Roy following the shooting at the indoor family amusement center located in the Villa DuPage Shopping Center at 701 W. North Ave. Police were actively searching for the suspect around 8:30 p.m. and warned people to stay away from the area. Norris was arrested at his house Sunday. Police called the incident a “very targeted” shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta Resigns From Office, Pleads Guilty To Federal Bribery Charges In Red Light Camera Case

CHICAGO (CBS) — Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta resigned from office on Tuesday, hours before pleading guilty to federal charges accusing him of taking bribes from a red light camera company that does business in the southwest suburban village. Presta pleaded guilty to one count of using a facility in interstate commerce in aid of bribery and official misconduct, and one count of filing a false income tax return. According to his plea agreement, federal sentencing guidelines call for him to face 2 to 2 ½ years in prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Presta informed the court he had resigned as mayor...
CRESTWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy