Two Suspects Apprehended, One At Large In Attempted Carjacking In Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) — A 17-year-old Chicago boy has been charged in an attempted carjacking this week in north suburban Wilmette, while another suspect has also been arrested and a third remained at large late Wednesday.

At 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, a victim told police he was loading items into his vehicle in the alley behind the 1000 block of Linden Avenue when three male suspects came up and demanded the keys to the car. The suspects implied they had a weapon, but did not display one, police said.

The victim ran away and called 911 at a neighbor’s home, and the suspects ran off, police said.

Wilmette police officers began searching for the suspects and put up a social media post, which led to many calls from neighbors who said the suspects had been spotted, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody in the alley behind the 600 block of Isabella Street on the boundary with Evanston, and another suspect was found and taken into custody in the 100 block of 6th Street.

One of the two suspects who has been arrested, a 17-year-old boy, has been charged as a juvenile with attempted vehicular hijacking. Charges were pending against the other, an adult.

The third suspect had not been apprehended as of Wednesday night.

Wilmette police warned that while carjackings there are not common, there are continued reports of stolen cars and catalytic converter thefts. Residents are reminded not to confront any suspects as they may be armed, and should instead call 911.