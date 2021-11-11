CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Evergrande dodges default again; property sector debt concerns linger

By Anshuman Daga, Clare Jim
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group once again averted a destabilising default with a last minute bond payment but the reprieve did little to alleviate strains in the country's wider property sector.

Customers of international clearing firm Clearstream received overdue interest payments on three dollar bonds issued by Evergrande (3333.HK), a Clearstream spokesperson said on Thursday.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are dollar bonds.

The latest payments were made at the end of a 30-day grace period that ended Wednesday, and were the third time in the past month the company has paid up perilously close to a deadline. The bonds had a total of more than $148 million due. , ,

A failure to pay would have resulted in a formal default by the company and triggered cross-default provisions for other Evergrande dollar bonds, exacerbating a debt crisis looming over the world's second-largest economy.

Although the developer managed to sidestep imminent disaster, woes in the country's $5 trillion property sector showed no signs of abating with a wall of debt coming due.

"The near-term fix seems to be happening but there's a long way to go before this issue gets sorted out. These are early days," said a source with knowledge of the matter, referring to Evergrande and declining to be named without authorisation to talk to the media.

Evergrande did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

Bankers and analysts told Reuters that Beijing would stand firm on policies to curb excess borrowing by property developers even as it makes financing tweaks amid an industry liquidity crunch.

Evergrande has coupon payments totalling more than $255 million due on Dec. 28. It has come under pressure from its other creditors at home and a stifling funding squeeze has cast a shadow over hundreds of its residential projects.

Investor focus is now also shifting to other cash-strapped developers which have a string of offshore payments coming due in the short term, including Kaisa Group (1638.HK).

Kaisa has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after Evergrande and pleaded for help from creditors this week. It has coupon payments totalling over $59 million due on Thursday and Friday, with 30-day grace periods for both.

It was not immediately known if Kaisa, which became China's first property company to default on an overseas bond in 2015, has made payment for the tranche due on Thursday. It has already missed payments on some wealth management products at home.

The developer did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuQwE_0ct85e6x00
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HARD LANDING

While the U.S. Federal Reserve this week warned China's troubled property sector could pose global risks, there were no clear indications Beijing would step in with a broader, national plan to tackle the issue.

Chinese regulators have in recent weeks, however, sought to reassure investors and homebuyers, saying risks were controllable and excessive credit tightening by banks was being corrected.

Regulators and government think tanks have also held meetings with developers in the past few weeks, and the market is expecting some easing in credit and housing policies to prevent a hard landing of the sector.

Those hopes and Evergrande's payment sparked a relief rally across Chinese property shares, with an index of real estate A-shares (.CSI000952) surging 9%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (.HSMPI) closing up 5.6%.

Shares of Evergrande closed up 6.8% to a two-week high.

Chinese developers' bond prices, which have been hit hard in recent weeks, soared even higher.

Duration Finance data showed the price on China Aoyuan Group's (3883.HK) 5.88% March 2027 bond jumping more 30% on the day, although it continued to trade at deeply distressed levels of around 36 cents in the dollar.

Evergrande's April 2022 notes jumped 4% from midnight to 28.886 cents on the dollar in the afternoon, yielding 620%, though still off from the 30.289 earlier this week, according to Duration Finance data.

The developer's bond due March 2024 traded at 24.839, up from 23.692 on Wednesday, the data showed.

Bonds issued by Times China Holdings (1233.HK) Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN.N), Yuzhou Group Holdings (1628.HK) and Sunac China Holdings (1918.HK) also rose more than 10%.

An index of dollar-denominated Asian high-yield bonds (AHYG.SI) rose more than 1%, while Chinese high-yield corporate dollar spreads (.MERACYC) narrowed from record highs.

Developers including Evergrande and Kaisa have also been looking to sell some of their business assets in China and elsewhere to raise cash amid rapidly growing repayment obligations.

British electric motor maker Saietta (SED.L) said on Thursday that it is acquiring electric powertrain company e-Traction from Evergrande's automotive unit in a deal worth up to 2 million euros ($2.31 million).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace - media

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group has dissolved several district-level units of Fangchebao (FCB), its online real estate and automobile marketplace, due to shrinking capital and business, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the embattled developer. FCB had planned for an initial public offering...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's yuan ticks higher as investors shrug off dollar strength

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Wednesday, as heavy corporate demand for the local currency outweighed broad greenback strength and an amicable meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders broadly supported the investor mood. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held an hours-long virtual meeting on Tuesday. Although it appeared to yield no immediate outcomes, it gave the two leaders opportunity to nudge their relations away from icy confrontation. Trade disputes failed to appear as the top agenda, but investors still hoped further improvements in bilateral relations and chances of partial tariff removals. "There was no mention of the trade deal or tariffs in either readout, despite their major role in the U.S.-China economic relationship at the moment, and despite the participation of both Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the meeting," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note. "While we had not expected a major breakthrough on this front, the lack of any commentary was mildly surprising. Still, targeted U.S. 'tariff exclusions' in response to requests by U.S. companies remain a possibility in coming weeks and months, in our view." Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3935 per dollar, 11 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3924. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3875 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3895 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said while the market continued digesting the Biden-Xi meeting, corporate clients showed rising interests to convert their FX positions into the yuan, shrugging off the strengthening dollar. Chinese companies traditionally have higher demand for the yuan towards the year-end for various payments to prompt heavier dollar selling into the local currency and drive the yuan firmer. "The yuan is likely to stay stable at end of this year," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. "But the market has started to bet that the yuan will have some depreciation pressure next year, mainly from the Federal Reserve." The Fed will begin reducing the pace of its bond purchases later this month, with many market participants expecting the U.S. central bank to hike interest rates late 2022. Monetary policy tightening in the United States could change global fund flow into dollar-denominated assets to increase capital outflow pressure from China and pressure the yuan. In global markets, the dollar traded close to a 16-month peak versus a basket of major peers on Wednesday, as a run of strong economic data boosted bets for earlier Fed rate hikes. By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 96.115 from the previous close of 95.943, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3899 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3935 6.3924 -0.02% Spot yuan 6.3895 6.3917 0.03% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.17% Spot change since 2005 29.53% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 101.68 101.49 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 96.115 95.943 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3899 -0.01% * Offshore 6.5586 -2.52% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields rise

* S.Korean stocks set for worst day in a week * Singapore's Oct exports rise 17.9%, beat forecast * Indonesia, Philippine c.bank policy reviews in focus By Arundhati Dutta Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as the dollar traded close to a 16-month peak and U.S. Treasury yields jumped, with the South Korean won bearing the brunt of losses after a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. The won weakened by as much as 0.5%, followed by the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit shedding 0.3% each. A run of strong economic data in the U.S., including a surge in October retail sales, has kept the dollar hovering close to a 1-1/2-year peak for the past few days. "Regional currencies are likely affected by the rising U.S. Treasury yields as inflation concerns as well as strong U.S data raised expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to quicken monetary policy normalization," said Fiona Lim, an FX strategist with Maybank. If the Fed starts hiking rates too soon, it will be at odds with most Asian central banks to stand pat on policy to help their economies recover from the pandemic-driven slump. U.S. bond yields rose overnight ahead of the U.S. Treasury's sale of 20-year paper later in the day. They've been on an upswing since data showed last Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices for October posted their biggest gain in more than three decades. The region's stock markets were mixed, with South Korean stocks falling 1%, on track for their worst day in a week after the country reported 3,187 new infections for Tuesday, the second-highest since the pandemic began. Singaporean stocks shed 0.4%, even as the city-state's October non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 17.9% from a year earlier, beating forecasts. "The Singapore Index may be seeing some near-term distribution after the catalysts from economic reopening and earnings season have been priced," Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG, wrote in a note. Japanese shares reversed early gains on concerns over rising costs and a weaker yen. On the upside, shares in Thailand, Indonesia and Taiwan gained between 0.2% to 0.3%. Investors will now turn their focus to policy reviews by the Indonesian and Philippine central banks on Thursday. Both are expected to hold interest rates, according to Reuters polls. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.5 basis points at 6.192% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis points at 1.8% **Mapletree Logistics Trust and Wilmar International are top losers on the Singapore benchmark Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0409 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.05 -10.1 <.N2 -0.42 8.19 3 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.05 +2.19 <.SS 0.21 1.62 S> EC> India +0.00 -1.76 <.NS -0.20 28.47 EI> Indones -0.28 -1.54 <.JK 0.20 11.47 ia SE> Malaysi -0.28 -3.74 <.KL -0.11 -6.51 a SE> Philipp +0.04 -4.74 <.PS -0.11 3.08 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.46 -8.37 <.KS -0.97 3.29 C> 11> Singapo -0.17 -2.81 <.ST -0.32 13.52 re I> Taiwan -0.13 +2.36 <.TW 0.33 20.49 II> Thailan -0.34 -8.71 <.SE 0.15 13.60 d TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Debt Crisis#Xinyuan Real Estate#China Evergrande Group#Clearstream
Reuters

FACTBOX-Analysts' 2022 outlook for Chinese assets

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Investment houses have begun publishing their predictions for Chinese asset prices next year, and after a bruising 12 months in financial markets even bulls have a tempered outlook. The Hang Seng equity index has fallen about 6% this year and the MSCI China index has lost about 13% against a 17% rise in world stocks. On Nov. 17 the Hang Seng sat at 25,582, MSCI China at 92.7 and the blue-chip CSI300 index at 4,882. Here is a summary of some forecasts for Chinese assets at the end of 2022: INVESTMENT HANG SENG MSCI CHINA CSI300 USD/CNY HOUSE TARGET TARGET TARGET Goldman 105 5,500 6.2 Sachs (12-month f'cast) Morgan 25,000 95 5,250 6.4 Stanley Barclays 6.5 KEY COMMENTS: *GOLDMAN SACHS "We believe Chinese stocks will have a better year in 2022 as the market recovers from a major correction and transitions into a 'hope' phase, where P/E expansion typically trumps weak fundamental growth and drives strong equity gains." *MORGAN STANLEY "MSCI China has had its worst ever relative performance drawdown vs. broad emerging markets in 2021...despite such a record underperforming year, we still see some lingering risks skewed towards higher volatility or more downside in the near term. This makes us believe that now is not yet the right time to go bullish at a broad index level." (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
stockxpo.com

Chinese Developers Rally on Policy Hopes as Evergrande Again Averts Default

Stocks and bonds of Chinese developers jumped on signs that Beijing could moderate its tough stance on the beaten-down property sector, while sector heavyweight China Evergrande Group again averted default by making another set of last-minute bond payments. By midafternoon Thursday in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties index...
ECONOMY
Bisnow

Evergrande Dodges Default, Sparking Temporary Relief For Chinese Developers

China’s contingency of property developers is taking a sigh of relief, albeit a temporary one, after Evergrande once again averted default. The Chinese developer made a set of last-minute bond payments Wednesday, marking the third time in the past month the company has nearly missed the deadline, according to Reuters. China Evergrande Group is the most indebted developer in the world, with upward of $300B in liabilities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinTelegraph

Did conflicting reports about Evergrande defaulting cause Bitcoin to tank?

Conflicting news about whether Chinese property giant Evergrande had defaulted on its overdue loan payments emerged just before Bitcoin’s recent price crash. Evergrande Group is China’s second-largest property developer and is in debt for roughly $300 billion. There are fears that its collapse could spark a wider financial crisis. Two...
MARKETS
invezz.com

China Evergrande Group averted an official default: what’s next?

Evergrande made an 11th-hour interest payment on three of its bonds to avoid an official default. Bloomberg's Rebecca Choong Wilkins says the future continues to look bleak for Evergrande. China’s regulator announced plans of loosening domestic bond policies for its real estate companies. China Evergrande Group (HKG: 03333) made an...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

China's Real Estate Giant Evergrande Narrowly Dodges Default for Third Time in 30 Days

In mid-September China’s Evergrande Group, the country’s second-largest property developer by sales, sparked fear in the global economy as the company’s market valuation plummeted to an 11-year low. Global economists have warned that if Evergrande defaults on its debts, it could start a credit contagion similar to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2007. So far, Evergrande has managed to dodge default on its loans three times in the past month, but Evergrande bondholder Deutsche Marktscreening Agentur (DMSA) seems to be preparing to file for bankruptcy against the real estate giant.
REAL ESTATE
cryptopolitan.com

Evergrande’s $300 billion debt endangers global economy

China-based real estate giant Evergrande is in turmoil as its debts prove to be a pain point for its progress. The company may soon be facing bankruptcy issues with one of its primary fund injectors, the German Market Screening Agency. Evergrande is again finding itself in hot soup, following its...
MARKETS
ShareCast

China's Evergrande said to be on brink of default

Beleaguered Chinese property group Evergrande is reportedly teetering on the brink of default. Sources told Reuters that some of the company’s bondholders had not received coupon payments by the end of 30-day grace periods at close of Asia business on Wednesday, pushing it to the edge of default once again.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Evergrande pays delayed interest on at least two bonds, looking to avoid default

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China Evergrande Group looks set to avert another default in its biggest test since the property developer’s debt crisis began. Customers of international clearing firm Clearstream received overdue interest payments on three U.S. dollar bonds...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Evergrande Fights off Default Yet Again After Making Overdue Coupon Payments

Evergrande, China, Federal Reserve, Financial Stability Report – Talking Points. Evergrande makes overdue coupon payments for offshore bonds, staves off default. Fed highlights Evergrande spillover potential as a significant risk. High-yield dollar bonds issued by Chinese corporations hits yield of 24%. Evergrande appears set to survive another round of default...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Evergrande Group (3333 HK) (EGRNF) Stock News: Has Evergrande Group defaulted?

Evergrande Group is due to make a large bond coupon payment of C$150 million on Wednesday. Sources tell Reuters that some bondholders have not received coupon payments. A 30-day grace period expires Wednesday, which would mean a default. Evergrande Group (3333.HK) (EGRNF) is about to step back into the limelight...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy