The last of the three men charged in connection with Mac Miller’s fatal overdose agreed to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution, the United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of California announced Wednesday. Ryan Reavis, a 38-year-old resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona (and formerly West Hollywood, California), was accused of supplying the counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer who in turn sold them to Miller. Reavis’ guilty plea comes just weeks after co-defendant Stephen Andrew Walter — who “knowingly directed” Reavis to sell the counterfeit oxycodone pills to Miller’s drug dealer Cameron James Pettit — also pleaded guilty to fentanyl...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO