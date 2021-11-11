CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

‘I Could Not Stop The Corruption’: Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt Resigns During Commission Meeting

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvOg7_0ct7ykGa00

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – During an Opa-locka City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation.

“I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” he said, following a public comment period.

His resignation was not on Wednesday’s agenda, surely catching those in attendance off guard.

Pigatt standing up from his seat said he thought he could help fix a system that was broken from within but found that he was wrong.

“I am not resigning because the job is too big. I am resigning because I am in the wrong position to effect real change in my city – and in cities just like this throughout America,” Pigatt said.

Pigatt said he began experiencing outside pressure in 2014 when he spoke out about the firing of the City Manager.

“That led me to getting code enforcement violations on my house, being threatened by the police multiple times, and being accosted by so-called shadow mayors and community advocates, right here in this room, at that podium by those on the dais and in the room,” he said.

Pigatt cited corruption several times in speech, which he posted a transcript of on his website.

“The forces of corruption are too strong for one person to reform. The reformers within the government are outnumbered by those who want to compromise, maintain the status quo and promote themselves over the people,” he said, adding, “however, the people outnumber the government. The people can hold this government accountable.”

Pigatt was elected Mayor in 2018, at the time he promised to reform city hall.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Michael Udine Sworn As Broward’s New Mayor; Promises To Focus On Mental Health

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County has a new mayor. Fellow county commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday morning for Michael Udine to replace outgoing Mayor Steve Geller, who delivered his State of the County 2021 Address. The mayoral position in Broward is largely a figurehead position. County commissioners nominate and vote on the candidate, unlike Miami-Dade where the county mayor is elected. Still, the Broward mayor is a leadership role and one that Udine takes very seriously. Mayor Udine was elected to serve as a Broward County Commissioner in 2016 and served as Vice Mayor in November 2020. Politics is not new to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

El Portal Police Chief David Magnusson Resigns

EL PORTAL (CBSMiami) – The chief of police for El Portal has resigned. Chief David Magnusson made it official during Tuesday night’s village council meeting, where he also swore in a new chief. Lt. Alex Mendez is now the top cop. Magnusson told CBS4 he is leaving on good terms. However, he also said he’s alarmed that only 25% of his officers are vaccinated against COVID.
EL PORTAL, FL
CBS Miami

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Marks National Recycling Day By Announcing Plan To Rid Florida Of Foam Containers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is National Recycling Day. To kick off the day, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried announced her plan to rid Florida of the use of polystyrene, known to many as Styrofoam. Think of all the times you’ve ordered food at a restaurant and it’s come out to you in a foam to-go container. Or the number of times you’ve got a cup of Cuban coffee to go. It’s almost always served in a little foam cup. The bad news is these containers take at least 500 years to decompose. “It is our vision to begin...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy