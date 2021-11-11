Four Mill Creek girls soccer players sign with colleges

The North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-District teams were announced this week and the Sailors earned four spots. The Sailors were led by sophomore Livia Penton who was tabbed to the 1st team. The veteran of the bunch, Rose Sewell earned a spot on the 2nd team from her defensive position. Rounding out the team for the Sailors were sophomore goal keeper Abi Rhoades and freshman Summer Shirley on the honorable mention team. The Sailors have a lot of young talent that have an opportunity to make some noise on the pitch next season. Great job ladies!

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO