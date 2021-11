Before the Arizona Wildcats start another season against traditional tip-off opponent NAU on Tuesday, maybe it’s time for a quick review of how the last opener went. Like so many teams throughout college basketball, the Lumberjacks slogged through pandemic obstacles much of last season, failing to appear at McKale Center on the first night of the season because of COVID issues. They returned for a rescheduled game 11 days later, but the Wildcats blew them out by 43 points and the Lumberjacks didn’t start really playing well until late in their Big Sky season — when they then missed another two weeks because of more COVID issues.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO