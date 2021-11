[Editor's note: The nation's last two winless teams stayed winless. Again. While a Big Ten team played itself into the Coveted Fifth Spot. Again.]. Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located beneath a mountain of candy corn that was thrown out by Mike Leach, we spend a lot of time preparing for the unexpected. A loss by a Top 25 team that no one saw coming. A win by a Bottom 10 team that no one saw coming. A touchdown scored by a punter. An interception thrown by that same punter. A coach who never punts and used to never lose but now occasionally punts and hasn't won in nearly two months (sorry, Presbyterian College).

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO