Sara Goldstein clearly remembers the cold day in January 2015 when the Swiss National Bank suddenly dropped its cap on the franc sending the safe-haven currency soaring against the Euro. In minutes, the Swiss Franc rose nearly 30% against the Euro. The move bankrupt some stock traders caught on the wrong side of the trade. “There are different types of volatile days. There are the ones you can predict, like a Fed rate decision, and the ones you can’t. The Swiss Franc decision caught a lot of people off guard,” she observes.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO