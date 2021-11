The catalysts for the USD's ​​gains have been increasing, and they all come down to one thing: the approaching date of raising US interest rates. This was, of course, the main factor in the rally in the USD/JPY towards stronger ascending levels. The resistance level of 114.96 is the highest in more than three years. The pair is stable near it as of this writing, awaiting any news.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO