Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson may have spent this latest episode of The Masked Singer together with her mother "Mama June" Shannon, but the young reality star shares the relationship between the two hasn't completely healed just yet. "I feel like right now, we're definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship," Alana told Entertainment Tonight of the continued issues between her and her mother. "I don't feel like it's 110 percent fixed, but it's definitely getting there, that's for sure."

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO