ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

In China, global automakers seek clarity from a more ambitious regulator

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – For foreign automakers, selling in China – the world’s biggest car market and front-runner by far in the adoption of electric vehicles – can yield great rewards. But the regulatory headaches can also be really painful. A lack of transparency, insufficient lead time for new rules...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan commissions advanced new F-16s as China threat grows

CHIAYI, Taiwan, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen lauded military cooperation with Washington on Thursday as she commissioned the first combat wing of F-16 fighters upgraded with U.S. help to bolster the island's defences during rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Frequent Chinese and U.S. military exercises in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

China Evergrande sells stake in HengTen for $273 million

(Reuters) – China Evergrande said on Thursday its unit will sell its entire share stake in HengTen for HK$2.13 billion ($273.47 million). ($1 = 7.7889 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Volkswagen Ag#Tesla Inc#Daimler Ag#Reuters#Chinese#Chamber Of Commerce#Eu#Western#Ev#Vw#Suv#German
kfgo.com

EU lawmakers agree on rules to target big tech -FT

(Reuters) – European Union lawmakers have reached a deal on how to target big tech companies, as part of a move to limit anti-competitive practices in the digital economy, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The European Parliament’s main political parties agreed to a deal that would apply to companies...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Vietnam’s Vinfast plans U.S. listing in a couple of years -CEO

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Vietnamese automaker VinFast plans to list on the U.S. stock market within the next couple of years, its chief executive told Reuters, joining a growing list of electric vehicle startups taking advantage of investor excitement to raise money. VinFast, established in 2017 as part of Vingroup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cryptoslate.com

Global crypto regulation: What’s on the horizon?

While an increasing number of governments intensified their efforts to develop a regulatory framework for the steamrolling industry, certain countries surfaced as safe havens for crypto service providers. CryptoSlate talked to Adam Berker, Senior Legal Counsel at the global payment network Mercuryo, who dived deep into crypto regulation in 22...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Exclusive-China reserve bureau working on crude oil release

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state reserve bureau said on Wednesday it is working on a release of crude oil reserves although it declined to comment on a U.S. request to the world’s top consuming nations to tap stockpiles to ease global energy prices. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
kfgo.com

In major shift, Japan looking to accept more foreigners indefinitely

TOKYO (Reuters) – In a major shift for a country long closed to immigrants, Japan is looking to allow foreigners in certain blue-collar jobs to stay indefinitely starting as early as the 2022 fiscal year, a justice ministry official said on Thursday. Under a law that took effect in 2019,...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Investors more bullish on yuan, short bets on Thai baht ease: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a more than five-month high despite risks from a slowing property sector, while the prospect of an economic rebound led investors to unwind bearish positions in Thailand’s baht, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the Indian rupee, Philippine...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Explainer-What is the SPR, the emergency oil stash Biden may tap?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool oil prices in conjunction with other big consumers like China and Japan. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices that hit a seven-year high above $85...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Olympics-Third foreign athlete in Beijing tests positive for COVID-19

BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported on Thursday a third COVID-19 case among foreign athletes at preparatory events ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which are being organised with stringent measures in place to control any outbreaks. A foreign athlete participating in the Luge World Cup in Beijing was confirmed on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Dollar takes breather from rally, hovers just off 16-month top

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in early Asian trade on Thursday, having lost ground on the pound and yen overnight as the U.S. currency took a breather while traders considered whether its recent surge was starting to run out of steam. Sterling was at...
CURRENCIES
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife takes on China government

LYON, France (AP) — In China, she enjoyed the privileges that flowed from being married to a senior member of the governing elite. Her husband was a top police official in the security apparatus that keeps the Communist Party in power, so trusted that China sent him to France to take up a prestigious role at Interpol.
CHINA
Markets Insider

Bitcoin tumbles towards $60,000 after China fires another warning at crypto miners and Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill becomes law

Bitcoin fell 9% towards $60,000, dragging other cryptocurrencies like ether and dogecoin lower. US President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping infrastructure bill that includes tough crypto tax regulations. Meanwhile, media reports said China had warned state firms against crypto mining, adding more pressure. Sign up here for our...
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Honda’s Japan car output to return to normal capacity in December

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said on Thursday its Japanese car factories will return to normal operations in December, after working at around 90% capacity this month due to a shortage of chips and supply disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns overseas. The two domestic production sites will return to normal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's WeRide to launch robotaxis on GAC's Ontime ride-hailing app

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Thursday it plans to make its robotaxis available for booking by the public on Guangzhou Automobile Group's (601238.SS) Ontime ride-hailing app by next year. Backed by Nissan Motor (7201.T), WeRide said in a statement it plans to...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy