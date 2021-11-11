ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Little House’ Star Alison Arngrim Backs Claims Michael Landon Was Opposite Of Wholesome Pa

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n72iA_0ct7ovEP00

Across eight seasons, television viewers knew Michael Landon as Charles Ingalls, a wholesome, steadfast, loyal, and inspiring figure in quaint Walnut Grove. His actor, Michael Landon, however, did not always live Pa’s lifestyle. Alison Arngrim is now providing further insight into the differences between Landon and his on-screen persona.

Her statements are also meant to back claims coming from Karen Grassle, whose upcoming memoir claims Landon was not pleasant to know as a person and made hurtful comments between work. Grassle has kept up a steady presence online even decades after Little House on the Prairie, where she played Landon’s on-screen wife Caroline Ingalls.

Alison Arngrim opens up about “dangerous” Michael Landon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnvDy_0ct7ovEP00
LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Michael Landon, 1974-83 / Everett Collection

Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie, did not portray Landon as similar to Pa. On the contrary, she claimed he was “more mad, bad, and dangerous to know,” calling him a “manic” who “drank, smoked,” and made “terrible jokes.” She also said he encouraged a toxic workplace that was especially sexist against women and openly enthusiastic about beer-drinking culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wlwc_0ct7ovEP00
LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Alison Arngrim, Season 4, 1974-1983 / Everett Collection

“I was a teenager and thought it was a riot,” Arngrim admitted. As a result, she did not become engaged in any conflicts with Landon and instead actually enjoyed his behavior as something risque and fun. However, she added, “He was not everyone’s cup of tea, that is absolutely true.” Arngrim thought Landon a “marvelous” person and claimed he played a significant role in securing Karen Grassle’s role for her. But when Grassle’s impending memoir provides a cooler assessment of Landon, Arngrim calls it a “fair” assessment. Just what is the book saying?

Not bringing out the best in others

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fq8gq_0ct7ovEP00
Alison Arngrim today, backing claims calling Michael Landon a difficult person to work with / ImageCollect

Working so closely together for so many years, relying on one another to bring their best performance so such a big project could continue, provided a breeding ground for conflicts between colleagues. However, the makeup department served as “the demilitarized zone” where everyone’s problems waited at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHKuy_0ct7ovEP00
The memoir penned by Karen Grassle revealing the secrets to filming Little House on the Prairie / Amazon

So, to an extent, Grassle allows the tension between herself and Landon to be called two-way, as she herself battled alcoholism while he too battled substance abuse, and the two struggling forces were unable to give their relationship a proper mend. However, the memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, alleges something more. Grassle claims Landon “insulted” her and her body. He would also make crude jokes right on set, and affected her pay by saying she could not be paid more than the child actors. Some of his jokes, she claims, could use anatomical slurs or were “disgusting jokes about how a woman smelled after sex.”

Arngrim likened the experience to Mad Men, adding the context, “The reality is it was the 1970s. It was like Mad Men, she said. ‘It was another era and an old boy’s club.”

Comments / 270

Andrea Andy Myers Jackson
6d ago

She needs to get a life and leave someone alone,who can't be here to defend himself,I hate it when they tell stories about a deceased person!

Reply(24)
122
JJ Hollis
6d ago

After all these years of hearing how great he was. Now all of a sudden he was the worst human ever! Sounds like some people need some MONEY!!Of course he wasn't perfect in real life. On screen he was PLAYNG A ROLE!

Reply(9)
69
scott gray
5d ago

can't and won't defend her or him. Who cares really? Decades later? Him in the ground? I enjoyed their show as a child but I grew up learned we have real problems in the world to deal with sooo don't care about revisiting her problems from the past and smearing a man who was a good actor and is DECEASED. Bad character on her part. Expect this from Nelly she's always been shady.

Reply(1)
34
Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Arngrim
Person
Caroline Ingalls
Person
Michael Landon
Person
Karen Grassle
Person
Charles Ingalls
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Opens Up About Getting ‘Horribly Drunk’ at Height of Fame

Karen Grassle remains infamous for her role as the loving and affectionate mother, Caroline Ingalls, on “Little House on the Prairie.”. In the show, she was married to Charles Ingalls (Michael Landon). The two started a family together as fans witnessed the tragedy and love on the “Little House on the Prairie.” Other star actors on the series include Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, and Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Men#Little House#Working
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’: Was Nellie Oleson’s Iconic Hair Real?

“Little House on the Prairie” character Nellie Oleson frequently stirred up trouble. The worst of her antics came, however, during practically any interaction with the Ingalls girls. However, even more iconic was the troublesome blonde’s seemingly perfect curls. The character’s blonde hair fell gently at the shoulder and was always tied back with a ribbon. Decades later, we continue to wonder, were those famous curls actually real?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’: Karen Grassle Opens Up About ‘Developing Relationships’ With Onscreen Daughters

The Ingall family on “Little House on the Prairie” seemed so tight-knit on the show partially because of the bonds formed between cast members behind the scenes. There was no one better suited for any of the roles on the wholesome, heartwarming show. Michael Landon portrayed Charles Ingalls as well as Karen Grassle portrayed Caroline. Grassle in fact told the New York Post how she spent extra time with the four on-screen daughters in the Ingalls family so they’d feel comfortable with her playing their mother.
SONORA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Reveals Brutal New Details About Battle with Alcoholism

Karen Grassle’s brutal fight with alcoholism may be a shock to some “Little House on the Prairie” fans. The 79-year-old, who played mother Caroline Ingalls on the long-running show, talked to People Magazine about her upcoming memoir. The book, titled “Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma,” comes out on Nov. 16.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

The Rebirth of ‘Highway to Heaven’: Cancer Survivor and Actor Barry Watson Drew Inspiration From the Late Michael Landon, Who Battled Pancreatic Cancer

Actor Barry Watson will appear in Lifetime’s reboot of the classic show Highway to Heaven. Watson battled Hodgkin lymphoma in 2002, and has been in remission since his chemotherapy treatment that year. One of the things that attracted Watson to the role was the legacy of another cancer fighter: Michael...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
People

Karen Grassle 'Grateful' She 'Mended Fences' with Little House Costar Michael Landon Before His Death

Karen Grassle is reflecting on her differences with costar Michael Landon, and why she's glad they reconnected prior to his death. The 79-year-old actress writes about her career, relationships, mental health, struggle with alcoholism, and more in her new memoir Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, out Nov. 16. Speaking with the New York Post, Grassle recalled her most iconic role on the television series Little House on the Prairie playing Caroline Ingalls, aka "Ma," opposite Bonanza star Michael Landon.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Remembering How ‘Bonanza’ Star Michael Landon Found Fame in a Werewolf Role as Halloween Approaches

Gather around guys and ghouls, we’re revisiting I Was a Teenage Werewolf as Halloween creeps closer. America’s favorite little rancher, Michael Landon, originally found fame in the 1957 horror film about a delinquent teenager who goes to a psychiatrist and subsequently turns into a werewolf. He’s got the right to pick a little fight, and he frequently exercises it.
MOVIES
metv.com

9 Gunsmoke actors who were born after the show was already on the air

The show lasted so long, kids who were born when it started acted in Dodge City years later — sometimes as teenagers!. Apart from a decade-spanning soap opera, the idea that someone could be born after a show already started and then grow up enough to act on that same show 10, 12 even 15 years later is inconceivable for most series. But as classic TV fans know, Gunsmoke is not most series.
CELEBRITIES
Union-Recorder

RICHARDSON: ‘Little House’ offered heroes and lessons

My wife told me the other day that Karen Grassle is 79. For many of you younger whippersnappers that tidbit of information may be meaningless, but it reminded me of a television show that put a lot of valuable ideas in my head. Karen Grassle played the role of Carolyn...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy