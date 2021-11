By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea LOS ANGELES (KPIX) — More than 50 years ago, on April 17, 1969, a young Palestinian of Jordanian citizenship was convicted of killing U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy at a Los Angeles campaign event. Six days later, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death in the gas chamber. In 1972, the California Supreme Court did away with the death penalty, and Sirhan’s sentence was commuted to life in prison. Now 77-years-old, Sirhan has sought to be released on parole numerous times. On his 16th attempt on August 27, 2021, a two-member state parole board panel recommended that Sirhan is “suitable”...

